Texas A&M football captains Marcel Reed, Marcus Ratcliffe and Daymion Sanford to represent Aggies at 2026 SEC Media Days

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, linebacker Daymion Sanford and safety Marcus Ratcliffe will be the Aggie player representatives at the 2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days next week in Tampa, Fla., the league announced Tuesday.

Each player and A&M coach Mike Elko are set to address reporters next Wednesday, the third day of the event. They are set to speak in the main media room in the afternoon, with Elko going from 2:55-3:25 p.m. and each player from 3:35-3:55 p.m.

All three player representatives are veteran leaders and key contributors, entering their fourth season playing college football and first serving as team captains for the Aggies alongside tight end Micah Riley and safety Dalton Brooks. It will mark the first time for all of them to represent A&M at SEC Media Days. It also will mark the first time a quarterback represents the team since Kellen Mond in 2019.

Sanford might be the most interesting selection. The Aggies ruled him out indefinitely – and has yet to provide a projected timetable for his return – after he underwent surgery on a lower-body injury he suffered during the Maroon and White Game on April 18. SEC Media Days will give A&M and Sanford an opportunity to issue an update on his status.

After replacing injured starting Will linebacker Scooby Williams last season, Sanford emerged in a big way. In 13 games, including 10 starts, the senior ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 57, while adding 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has appeared in 39 games in his career, including 13 starts.

Reed is coming off the best season of his career. The redshirt junior started in all 13 games and completed 62.1% of his passes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while turning 104 carries into 493 yards and six scores. Through his career, Reed has appeared in 27 games, including 21 starts.

Ratcliffe has been a top contributor over each of the last two seasons. The senior arrived in 2024 after spending his first year at San Diego State. He appeared in all 13 games last fall, including 12 starts, and ranked second on the team in tackles with 66 while racking up three tackles for a loss and three passes defended. Through his career, Ratcliffe has appeared in 38 games with 35 starts.

The Aggies will open their 2026 season with Missouri State on Sept. 5, which begins at 6 p.m. in Kyle Field (TV: ESPN).

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR