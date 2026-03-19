Texas A&M pledge Jayce Johnson talks commitment, others he's recruiting to College Station

There aren’t many programs that have gotten off to a start like Texas A&M in the 2027 recruiting cycle, with ten early commitments pushing the class to No. 3 nationally according to Rivals, while also trending for several other top targets.

The Aggies landed their first commitment back in August with 2027 Valdosta (GA) Lowndes four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson, who has remained firm in his pledge following a strong junior season and continued efforts from the staff to keep him locked in.

Now, the focus isn’t on whether Johnson will sign with Texas A&M, but rather the impact he can have on the rest of the class. He has already begun to take on a recruiting role of his own, with plans to return to College Station for multiple visits as he works to help build out the Aggies’ 2027 haul.

Jayce Johnson (Photo by Chad Simmons)

After committing to Texas A&M over contenders such as Tennessee and Florida State, Jayce Johnson has shifted his focus toward his senior season and future in College Station. That hasn’t stopped other programs from continuing to check in, though.

“Everything’s been good. Since I committed, things have slowed down a bit, but I still hear from a few schools here and there just checking in. Nothing too crazy, though — I’m locked in.”

Johnson is now expected to return to campus next weekend for the first time since the hiring of Joey Lynch as Texas A&M’s new quarterbacks coach. While he’s already built a strong relationship with Lynch, he’s looking forward to getting back around the program and continuing to grow more comfortable in his future home.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back around the team and coaches more, building those relationships, and getting a better feel for the offense and how everything runs day-to-day,” Johnson said. “Me and Coach Lynch have been solid. Since his promotion, we’ve been talking more. I like how real he keeps it with me.”

Johnson is expected to be a frequent visitor in College Station this spring, with multiple trips already lined up and potentially more to come.

“I’ve got a few Texas A&M visits coming up. I’ve got them set for March 27th, April 18th, and my official visit is in May. Right now I’m just focused on that and getting better.”

As he continues to strengthen his relationships within the program, Johnson is also taking an active role in helping build out the rest of the class. With a strong foundation already in place, he’s working to bring in additional top targets on the offensive side of the ball.

“Spring visits should be a good experience with some top guys expected to be there. I’ve been building relationships and recruiting guys like Jaden Upshaw, Eric McFarland, Landen Williams-Callis, Kennedy Brown, Mark Matthews, Kaden Henderson, Josh Dobson, and Jordan Karhoff.”