Texas A&M Pro Day: News and Notes

COLLEGE STATION — After sending a program-record 13 players to the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis last month, the most of any school in the country, Texas A&M hosted its Pro Day this afternoon. All 32 NFL teams were represented in College Station, with a number of head coaches and general managers in attendance.

Those in attendance, per a source, included Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Texans general manager Nick Caserio, New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh, and many others.

Alongside them were additional staff members and evaluators, creating a strong NFL presence for the 23 Texas A&M players participating. With that level of attention, the Aggies are well-positioned to see significant representation in next month’s NFL Draft.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Koli Faaiu (61) sets the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A few unexpected names stood out during the bench press portion of Texas A&M’s Pro Day, one of the few drills with publicly available numbers. While not every participant took part in each event, reserve offensive lineman Koli Faaiu led the group with an impressive showing.

Bench Press Results:

OL Koli Faaiu: 29 reps

DT Albert Regis: 27 reps

OT Reuben Fatheree: 25 reps

OG Ar’Maj Reed-Adams: 25 reps

DT Tyler Onyedim: 24 reps

LS Jacob Graham: 23 reps

DE Cashius Howell: 22 reps

RB EJ Smith: 20 reps

DE Dayon Hayes: 19 reps

RB Le’Veon Moss: 16 reps

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (LB29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Only a portion of Texas A&M’s Pro Day participants ran the 40-yard dash, but a few performances stood out, including linebacker Taurean York, who may have helped his draft stock with a strong showing.

40-Yard Dash Times (seconds):

OL Koli Faaiu: 5.35

LB Taurean York: 4.53

RB Amari Daniels: 4.56

CB Tyreek Chappell: 4.56

RB Le’Veon Moss: 4.58

RB EJ Smith: 4.59

TE Amari Niblack: 4.68

TE Nate Boerkircher: 4.78

DE Dayon Hayes: 4.96

OT Trey Zuhn: 5.00

DT Tyler Onyedim: 5.03

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (DL26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notes from Texas A&M’s Pro Day:

– Defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim has top-30 visits scheduled with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals. He continues to generate significant interest, and as previously noted, the Chargers are a team to keep an eye on as the draft approaches.

– Wide receiver KC Concepcion has already completed pre-draft visits with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills, among several others, and still has two additional meetings lined up.

– Defensive tackle Albert Regis has completed one top-30 visit and has another scheduled, though he is keeping those details private (via Tony Catalina).

– Running back EJ Smith has workouts scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans (via Carter Karels).

– The Dallas Cowboys also hosted several Texas A&M prospects for dinner last night, including KC Concepcion, Cashius Howell, Chase Bisontis, and Dametrious Crownover, with a strong presence from the organization in College Station for Pro Day.