New Texas A&M RHP Jase Evangelista goes to Boston Red Sox in 14th round of 2026 MLB Draft

New Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Jase Evangelista went to the Boston Red Sox in the 14th round of the 2026 MLB Draft with the 424th overall pick Sunday. At the time of publication, the UNLV transfer has yet to respond to a text from Aggie Yell about whether he will sign with the Red Sox or follow through on his commitment to the Aggies.

Evangelista announced his verbal pledge to A&M on June 14, flipping from Texas Tech after committing to the Red Raiders on June 5. Because of the new five-year, age-based eligibility rule, he would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Showing impressive swing-and-miss ability with the Rebels, Evangelista produced a 47% whiff rate last season and 64 strikeouts against just 18 walks. But he struggled for much of the year, compiling a 6.17 ERA and 2.82 opposing batting average over 19 relief appearances and 46.2 innings.

Before arriving at UNLV, Evangelista spent his first two seasons at Washington. Over 21 games during that span, including two starts and 33.2 innings pitched, he underwhelmed for the most part and tallied a 2-2 record, 7.22 ERA and a 2.84 opposing batting average while producing 30 strikeouts vs. 26 walks. He told Aggie Yell last month the Huskies cut him over performance reasons, leading to his decision to join the Rebels.

With a fourth and fifth pitch added to his arsenal, Evangelista insisted he would reach another level. He said he planned to develop a changeup and sweeper over the coming months, joining his fastball, curveball and cutter pitches.

“Going through a lineup three, four times, it’s not easy with three pitches,” Evangelista told Aggie Yell last month. “That’s why it’s an absolute must for me to develop two more pitches so I can give different looks. Once they respect that, it’s going to be really hard for hitters to put a good swing on all my swing-and-miss stuff.”

Arguably nothing plagued the Aggies more in 2026 than their pitching. They were 47th in the country in WHIP (1.41), 56th in strikeouts per nine innings (9.3), 84th in ERA (5.24) and 146th in hits allowed per nine innings (9.75). It prompted A&M to move on from former pitching coach Jason Kelly, replacing him with Barry Enright.

The Aggies have made pitching a priority in the portal as well, adding six transfer arms beyond Evangelista.

“You guys are going to get a swing-and-miss guy,” Evangelista told Aggie Yell last month. “I’m relentless in the box. I’m going to attack every hitter that I see, no matter who they are. It’s a nameless, faceless opponent approach for me. And then again, to lower the ERA, it’s (about) developing a fourth and fifth pitch.”

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.