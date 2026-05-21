Savannah Bananas game at Texas A&M generated $21 million in local economic impact

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field appeared to make a big impact on the local economy. The event, held on May 2, generated more than $21 million in direct economic impact for the city of College Station and much of the Brazos Valley, A&M athletics announced in a press release Thursday while citing the city of College Station as a source for its data.

Eclipsing 102,000 fans in Kyle Field for the event, the Savannah Bananas set a new attendance record for one of its games and helped bring more than 35,000 overnight visitors locally. Money spent by visitors for hotels, parking, concessions and transportation were all included in the $21 million calculation, with the lodging and restaurant impact coming to an estimated $8 million and $4.35 million.

According to the press release, the event helped A&M total an estimated $3.5 million in gross revenue. However, the university didn’t reveal the operating expenses or net revenue from the event in the press release.

Since the summer of 2024, Kyle Field has been the host for a few different non-football events. Mexico and Brazil squared off in an international men’s soccer friendly at Kyle Field on June 8, 2024 before country music singer George Strait held a concert at the venue a week later. Those events, per A&M, drew attendance totals of 85,249 and 110,905, respectively, and net revenues of $2.6 million and $3.9 million for Aggie athletics.

Argentina and Honduras are set to hold an international men’s soccer friendly in Kyle Field on June 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

Economic Impact Breakdown (according to Texas A&M, the city of College Station)

College Station direct economic impact: $21 million

Kyle Field attendance: 102,000

Overnight attendance: 35,000

Estimated lodging impact: $8 million

Estimated restaurant impact: $4.35 million

Texas A&M gross revenue: $3.5 million