Texas A&M SG Ruben Dominguez to enter transfer portal

Texas A&M guard Ruben Dominguez is expected to enter the transfer portal after spending one season in College Station following a stint playing professionally overseas, sources tell AggieYell.

Dominguez, who joined Texas A&M last year, was granted two years of eligibility after his time overseas. As AggieYell has reported over the past 24 hours, he is now expected to enter the portal ahead of his final season at the collegiate level.

In his lone season with the Aggies, Dominguez averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from both the field and beyond the three-point line.

While he is expected to explore other opportunities, sources indicate that a return to Texas A&M has not been completely ruled out. That said, the expectation remains that Dominguez will be playing elsewhere next season following his portal entry.

** Stay tuned to AggieYell and our portal tracker for the latest news **