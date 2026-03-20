Texas A&M target Jaden Upshaw: Visits set, decision coming into focus

Since the arrival of Mike Elko in College Station, wide receiver has gone from a consistent position of concern to a clear strength — much of that due to the work of wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, who has continued to recruit the position at a high level.

He’ll look to carry that momentum into the 2027 recruiting cycle. While Texas A&M does not yet hold a commitment at the position, the staff is making significant progress with several top targets.

One of those targets is 2027 Leesburg (GA) Lee County four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw, who recently provided AggieYell with an update on his recruitment. A new contender is beginning to emerge in his process, and his decision timeline is starting to take shape.

It’s no secret that Jaden Upshaw is one of Texas A&M’s top targets at wide receiver in the 2027 class, and the staff has remained aggressive in its pursuit of Rivals’ No. 5 receiver. The Aggies have solidified themselves as a strong contender, fueled in large part by the relationships built with Upshaw and his family.

“The coaches are definitely great. They make me feel like a priority for them, and the campus is amazing. That stadium has to be one of the biggest ones I’ve ever been to.”

Upshaw previously released a top group that included Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, USC, and Tennessee. Since then, his list has started to shift, with a new program emerging into the mix from outside of his previous list.

“I’ll say Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami are the ones standing out right now.”

Texas A&M has carried momentum at various points throughout his recruitment, and while there isn’t a clear leader at this stage, there remains optimism surrounding the Aggies’ position. A major factor in that is his relationship with Holmon Wiggins.

“I have a great connection with each of the wide receivers coaches at all three schools. Wiggins and I have a great connection. They had a great season last year, and I like the development, the offensive scheme, and how I can see myself fitting into it.”

While there was some question as to whether he would make it to College Station this weekend, Upshaw was noncommittal on that possibility. However, he does plan to return in April to attend a spring practice.

When asked about his decision timeline, Upshaw made it clear things are moving quickly.

“Commitment next month.”