Legendary Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry announces retirement following 22 seasons with Aggies

The legendary coaching career of Pat Henry has come to an end. The Texas A&M track and field coach announced his retirement Wednesday following 54 years of coaching, including 22 seasons with the Aggies.

“It’s very difficult to talk about 54 years of coaching, but I can talk about the best 22 years,” Henry said in a statement. “I have been truly blessed to be the coach here at Texas A&M. Our 10 National Championships and 19 final four finishes are a big part of my 22 years, but being a part of Texas A&M has made it the best years of my career. This is a special place with many wonderful people. Our athletes are provided with the best facilities, academic and medical support. The success of our program is about our ability as a staff to recruit great talent. But great talent is never happy unless they get better. The ability to help an athlete get better is about having a great staff, a staff dedicated to being the best. I have had great assistants who work hard and smart. We have been cohesive in our message.

“Last and most importantly, I have had a family who has supported me the entire time. My wife has been my best assistant. Gail has been with me my entire career. Without her continued support and understanding I would never have been able to be involved with the sport this long. I also want to thank (A&M athletics director) Trev (Alberts) and his staff for their help, care and support of our program. Trev is a coach’s athletics director. We are very fortunate to have him as the leader of our department.”

Henry, 74, arrived at A&M in the fall of 2004 and helped the Aggies secure 10 team national championships, including most recently for the men outdoors in 2025. The men claimed six of those 10 titles – with five coming outdoors and one indoors – and the women tallied four outdoor championships. He also guided A&M to 14 Big 12 championships and four SEC titles.

From an individual perspective, Henry saw his Aggie teams rack up 74 national titles: 39 from the women and 35 from the men. They also recorded 235 gold medals at the conference meets: 121 for the men and 114 for the women.

“We want to congratulate Coach Henry on a legendary career,” Alberts said in a statement. “His impact on collegiate track & field spans well beyond just Texas A&M. He brought hundreds of conference and national titles to Aggieland, while developing some of the top athletes in the world. His success on both the national and international stages have cemented his historic legacy. Coach Henry has transformed the sport through his dedication, leadership and standard of excellence, and he has elevated the Texas A&M track & field program to one of the nation’s best.”

Through his time leading Blinn College (1984-87), LSU (1988-2004) and A&M (2004-26), Henry combined for 37 NCAA Division I national championships, two NJCAA national titles and 37 conference championships. He also has been named the USTFCCCA National Coach of the Year 13 times while earning Regional Coach of the Year, SEC Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year on a total of 16, 15 and 14 occasions, respectively. He marks the first coach in NCAA history to win double-digit national titles at two different programs in any sport, tallying 27 with the Tigers in addition to his 10 with the Aggies.