Texas A&M's Nico Partida earns Freshman All-America Honors from Baseball America

Texas A&M hosted a regional in year two under head coach Michael Earley after returning to the postseason, fueled by a number of key additions through the transfer portal and high school ranks.

One of the Aggies’ biggest contributors this past season was freshman infielder Nico Partida, who passed up an opportunity in the MLB Draft to make his way to College Station.

Now, he’s added another accolade to an impressive freshman campaign, earning Freshman All-American honors from Baseball America after his first season at Texas A&M.

Freshman All-American INF Nico Partida (Texas A&M Athletics)

Partida is the 10th Texas A&M player to earn First-Team Freshman All-American honors from Baseball America and the first Aggie to receive the recognition since Gavin Grahovac in 2024.

In his first season on campus, Partida started the majority of the year despite battling a lower-body injury late in the regular season. He finished with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs while slashing .306/.408/.550 for the Aggies.

It’s the latest accolade to add to an already impressive résumé after just one season in College Station. Partida also earned Freshman All-American honors from Perfect Game and the NCBWA, while being named to the Freshman All-SEC team by the conference.

The product of in-state Pearland High School arrived at Texas A&M with an already impressive resume on the diamond. He earned First Team All-State honors in three consecutive seasons, and was also a two-time Texas State Semi-Final MVP. Partida batted over .400 at the prep level, ending his final year with eight home runs.

For the full list of Freshman All-American selections, read Baseball America’s official release here.