The AY All-Quarter Century Team

Quarterback

Johnny Manziel is one of college football’s greatest players ever.

Made the team: Johnny Manziel (2012-13); Kellen Mond (2017-20); Ryan Tannehill (2007-11); Jerrod Johnson (2006-10)

Who starts: Manziel

Mond is A&M’s all-time leading passer. Johnson is second on that list. Tannehill was a top-10 draft pick. And this is still the simplest decision on the entire roster. Texas A&M has had plenty of good quarterbacks in 2000s, but nobody comes close to Johnny Football. Only one other A&M quarterback has accounted for more than 500 yards of offense in a game; Manziel did it five times, including four in a season.

Manziel was electric from his first game and threw for 3,706 yards while rushing for 1,410 more in 2012, making him the only Aggie to accumulate more than 5,000 yards of total offense in a season. He also accounted for 47 touchdowns, and that won him the Heisman. In 2013, he battled through injuries to throw for even more yardage (4,114 yards) and 37 touchdowns, numbers that have not been challenged since.

Mond not only holds Texas A&M records for passing yards, but total offense as well with 11,269 yards. He was excellent in 2020, as he threw for 19 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions while leading the Aggies to an Orange Bowl victory.

Running backs

No Aggie has run for more yards in one season than Trayveon Williams in 2018.

Made the team: Trayveon Williams (2016-18); Cyrus Gray (2008-11); Devon Achane (2020-22); Christine Michael (2009-12); Isaiah Spiller (2019-21)

Who starts: Williams

In the pantheon of Texas A&M running backs, Trayveon Williams frequently gets overlooked. He shouldn’t. Williams is A&M’s all-time single season rushing leader, with 1,760 yards. He carried the team to a 9-4 record and a win in the Gator Bowl. He could get tough yards, break the big run, barrel in for touchdowns and catch the football. He did it all.

The rest of the lineup can shake out however you want. Achane and Gray are home run hitters, while Michael and Spiller can run through you with their power style. This is a good and versatile group.

Fullback

Who made the team: Jorvorskie Lane (2005-08); Cullen Gillaspia (2014-18)

Who starts: Lane

One of the most enjoyable players to watch in this quarter century, Lane plowed over or through — rarely around — opposing defenses to score 49 touchdowns in his career. Gillaspia makes the team because of his willingness to block and do the dirty work — and you have to have a 12th Man, right?

Tight end

Jace Sternberger was an All-American in his one year at A&M.

Who made the team: Jace Sternberger (2018); Martellus Bennett (2005-07); Jalen Wydermyer (2019-21); Jamie McCoy (2005-09)

Who starts: Sternberger and Wydermyer

We’ll have two starters at tight end and four at receiver because the lineup could change from one game to the next. But Sternberger and Wydermyer stand out in this group, even with Marty B on the team. Sternberger was a consensus All-American in 2018 and Wydermyer was a Mackey Award finalist in both 2020 and 2021.

Wide receiver

No Aggie has ever done it better than Mike Evans.

Who made the team: Mike Evans (2011-13); Ryan Swope (2009-12); Jeff Fuller (2008-11); Christian Kirk (2015-17); Josh Reynolds (2014-16); Terrence Murphy (2001-04); Robert Ferguson (2000); KC Concepcion (2025); Mario Craver (2025)

Who starts: Evans, Swope, Fuller and Kirk

This is a nasty, nasty group to have to deal with. Evans is a monster and in a league of his own, but Swope brings great speed, Kirk is quick, elusive and catches everything and Fuller doesn’t mind getting physical. Evans was an All-American, Swope was All-Big 12 AND All-SEC, Fuller was All-Big 12 and Kirk was a multi-year All-SEC pick. Being able to dip into the bench for an All-American (Concepcion) and a Belitnikoff Award finalist (Craver) is quite the luxury.

Left tackle

Luke Joeckel was the best offensive lineman in America in 2012.

Who made the team: Luke Joeckel (2010-12); Dan Moore (2017-20); Trey Zuhn (2021-25); Avery Gennesy (2015-16)

Who starts: Joeckel

Joeckel is largely overlooked in Aggie lore and it’s a crime, because he’s the best offensive lineman to put on cleats at Texas A&M. Not Jake Matthews, not anyone else. Joeckel was All-Big 12, All-SEC, a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Outland Trophy. He was the best player on the best offensive line in possibly all of college football history.

Left guard

Who made the team: Kenyon Green (2018-20); Jarvis Harrison (2010-14)

Who starts: Green

Even though Harrison was outstanding in 2012, it’s hard not to go with a two-time All-American. That was what Green was, in both 2020 and 2021.

Center

Erik McCoy was a problem for opposing defensive linemen for three years.

Who made the team: Erik McCoy (2016-18); Patrick Lewis (2009-12)

Who starts: McCoy

McCoy was a little-known 2-star recruit who blossomed into an elite center who started 39 straight games for the Aggies. His best work was still to come, as he has been a Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints. Lewis is a no-brainer for his work on the field and in the locker room.

Right guard

Cedric Ogbuehi was an All-SEC and All-American selection as a senior.

Who made the team: Cedric Ogbuehi (2011-14); Ar’maj Reed-Adams (2024-25)

Who starts: Ogbuehi

People forget that Ogbuehi started off on the interior, playing right guard in 2012 before moving out to tackle the following season. He received All-American recognition playing at tackle, but he was also very good at right guard.

Right tackle

Jake Matthews was a two-time All-SEC selection and a unanimous All-American in 2013.

Who made the team: Jake Matthews (2010-13); Germain Ifedi (2012-15); Jermaine Eluemunor (2014-16)

Who starts: Matthews

No offense to the other guys, but this is an easy one. Matthews is the most technically sound offensive lineman A&M has ever had and was a monster at both left and right tackle.

Defensive end

Myles Garrett was amazing during his three seasons at Texas A&M.

Who made the team: Myles Garrett (2014-16); Landis Durham (2015-18); Cashius Howell (2024-25); Micheal Clemons (2017-20)

Who starts: Garrett. Was there any doubt at all?

If you want to get after the quarterback, this group can do it. Garrett, of course, is on another level from everyone else, but Howell was a unanimous All-American and Durham led the SEC in sacks in 2017. All of them can do damage, but Garrett can change the complexion of a game all by himself.

Defensive tackle

Who made the team: DeMarvin Leal (2019-21); Nnamdi (Justin) Madubuike (2016-19), Bobby Brown (2018-2020)

Who starts: Leal

If you want to run the ball, find somewhere else to do it. Leal was an All-SEC and first team All-American selection in 2021 and could play anywhere on the line; Madubuike and Brown were both capable of stuffing the run and getting after the quarterback. It’s a talented group.

Defensive tackle

Who made the team: Ty Warren (1999-2001); Ron Edwards (1997-2000); Red Bryant (2003-2007); McKinnley Jackson (2020-23)

Who starts: Warren

An All-Big 12 selection who played both tackle and end in a 3-4 set, Warren was beloved by the 12th Man and was seriously underrated during his college career. Edwards was a solid producer during his time in Aggieland, while Bryant and Jackson were massive bodies in the middle who caused all kinds of problems for opponents’ running games.

Defensive end

Damontre Moore was a monster in 2012.

Who made the team: Damontre Moore (2009-2012), Daeshon Hall (2013-17), Chris Harrington (2003-07), Tyree Johnson (2017-21), Nic Scourton (2024)

Who starts: Moore

People forget just how dominating Moore was in 2012: 85 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. That is crazy good, and he was a first team All-American as a result. Hall was a quality bookend to Myles Garrett, while Harrington was a two-time All-Big 12 selection. Scourton was an All-SEC and All-American pick in his single Aggie season.

Nickel

Antonio Johnson was stellar during his A&M tenure.

Who made the team: Antonio Johnson (2020-22); Donovan Wilson (2013-18); Trent Hunter (2008-11), Melvin Bullitt (2003-06)

Who starts: Johnson

Johnson was the prototype nickel, with size to handle the run and the speed and skill to excel in pass coverage. That’s why he was a two-time All-SEC pick and an All-American. Wilson knew how to force turnovers and did his job very well. Hunter was an undersized tackling machine, while Bullitt would be the guy turned to when the defense needs to go big.

WILL Linebacker

Who made the team: Von Miller (2007-10), Edgerrin Cooper (2020-23); Sean Porter (2009-12); Garrick Williams (2007-11); Justin Warren (2004-06)

Who starts: Come on. Be serious.

Miller is not only one of the most popular Aggie football players ever, but one of the best. He led the nation in sacks (17) and tackles for loss (21.5) in 2009, won the Butkus Award and was an All-American. Cooper was just an All-American. Porter was one of the key pieces of the 2012 defense, while Williams racked up 112 tackles in 2010. Warren had 188 tackles in just two years.

MIKE Linebacker

Who made the team: Michael Hodges (2009-10); Taurean York (2023-25); Buddy Johnson (2017-20); Jonathan Stewart (2009-12); Tyrel Dodson (2016-18)

Who starts: This is extremely tough, but York

Recency bias aside, York leads this group in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. That’s not shabby. If you take a single year, then Hodges becomes very tough to top, because he had 115 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2010. Johnson was a tackling machine, but it was Dodson who came closest to equaling York’s stat totals in three seasons.

Cornerback

Deshazor Everett was a three-year starter at A&M.

Who made the team: Deshazor Everett, Jaylon Jones, Dustin Harris

Who starts: Everett

A tough, physical corner who became a safety at the next level, Everett exceeded expectations during his time at A&M. He picked off five passes (one to stop Alabama’s final drive in 2012’s epic) and had 14 passes defensed, as well as a blocked kicked returned for a touchdown. Jones made it close, as he was good enough opponents threw away from him for most of his Aggie career. Harris picked off seven passes in his career, including four in 2010 — and he could be the punt returner if Concepcion and Kirk aren’t.

Safety

Terrence Kiel was all over the field during his A&M career.

Who made the team: Terrence Kiel Sr. (1999-2002); Armani Watts (2014-17); Demani Richardson (2019-23)

Kiel was a big play machine during his Aggie career, racking up huge tackle numbers while being a threat against the pass, as evidenced by his game-ending interception to beat No. 1 Oklahoma in 2002. Nobody tackled better, or more, than Watts did, racking up a ridiculous 126 tackles in 2015. He also picked off 10 passes. Richardson was a steady presence in the secondary for five seasons.

Safety

Justin Evans stalked the defensive backfield for two seasons

Who made the team: Justin Evans (2015-16); Michael Jameson (1999-2000); Steven Terrell (2009-12)

Who starts: Evans

Evans was only around for two seasons and didn’t weigh 200 pounds, but he put more solid hits on opponents per tackle than probably anyone in this quarter century — ask Derrick Henry. Jameson had a great 1999 season, but that doesn’t count. Terrell just got better and better every season he was around.

Cornerback

Will Lee was one of A&M’s top corners in recent memory. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Who made the team: Sammy Davis (2000-2002); Terrence Frederick (2008-11); Will Lee (2024-25); Coryell Judie (2010-11)

Who starts: Davis

There’s not much doubt about who the best cornerback to play at A&M in the 21st century is. The Candyman could, to the tune of 11 career interceptions. He was a first team All-Big 12 pick in 2001 and an first round draft pick in 2002. Frederick enjoyed playing near the line of scrimmage and blitzing (22 tackles for loss and 6 sacks), but also picked off four passes. Lee may have been the best cover corner since Everett, and Judie had one fantastic season in 2010 before falling off markedly in 2011.

Special Teams

Randy Bullock was lights out in 2010.

Who made the team (punter): Braden Mann, Drew Kaser

Who starts: Mann

Who made the team (kicker): Randy Bullock, Josh Lambo

Who starts: Bullock

Both Mann and Kaser were All-Americans during their time at A&M, but Mann is in the conversation for the greatest punter of all time, along with Ray Guy and fellow Aggie Shane Lechler.

Lambo was extremely accurate, but Bullock was an All-American and won the Groza Award in 2010 when he made 29 or 33 field goal attempts.







