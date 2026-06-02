Top-100 EDGE Frederick Ards commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M hosted a loaded group of top targets and prospects over the weekend for its first official visit weekend of the summer, and the Aggies are already beginning to see positive returns with multiple recruits trending heavily toward College Station.

Now, Mike Elko and his staff have added another commitment coming out of the weekend, as 2027 Orlando (FL) Jones four-star EDGE Frederick Ards announced his commitment to Texas A&M.

(Photo by Chad Simmons/Rivals)

Texas A&M ultimately won out for the top-100 pass rusher, who had remained near the top of the Aggies’ target board at the position throughout the cycle, beating out Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida for one of the nation’s premier defensive prospects.

Rivals currently ranks Ards as the No. 7 EDGE prospect and the No. 62 overall player nationally in the 2027 recruiting class.

Following his official visit to College Station this weekend, Ards spoke glowingly about his experience at Texas A&M in an interview with AggieYell:

“The experience I had was great,” Ards told Aggie Yell. “Loved the environment, the coaching staff, the players. Everything. The food, the food was fire. Everything was great.”

Ards further strengthens Texas A&M’s top-ranked recruiting class nationally, which now sits at 17 total commitments entering the heart of the summer recruiting stretch. He becomes the Aggies’ ninth top-100 commitment in the class and joins a defensive haul that already includes five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall.

National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins also provided a scouting breakdown on Texas A&M’s newest pledge: