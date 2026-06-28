Top 100 WR Eric McFarland commits to Texas A&M

Six days ahead of the Fourth of July, there are fireworks in College Station following another massive addition for Texas A&M on the recruiting front.

On Sunday, the Aggies landed a commitment from IMG Academy borderline five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland. Committing in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, McFarland chose Mike Elko‘s program over Florida and Georgia. He becomes the 10th prospect in the 2027 class to join A&M’s class this month.

McFarland has been trending to A&M for much of the spring. The Aggies reportedly took over the top spot in his recruitment following McFarland’s pair of trips to Aggieland in early April. Other schools below A&M were shuffled around, but the staff never let go of being in the driver’s seat.

Former wide receivers coach turned offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins played a key role in his recruitment.

“It definitely helps because I’m biased because I’m a receiver and he was a receivers coach, so I feel like he’ll put his receivers in the position to get them the ball,” McFarland told Rivals’ Adam Gorney when talking about Wiggins a week ago. “I feel good about the whole staff. We all connect well. You want to go to a winning program, you want to be a part of that and help the program. I feel like I’m a game-changer so I can be a big part of that.”

The product of IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fl.) previously spoke highly of A&M in an interview with Aggie Yell.

“It’s going great with them,” McFarland told us in April. “It’s always good with them. They’ve got Mario Craver. I’ve been getting closer with Mario. That’s really one of my guys I’m tight with. It’s been good… Look at the year Mario had last year and he was injured in some of the games. So, I feel like he can use me that way and maybe even add on to that.”

McFarland was previously a member of the Class of 2028, opting to reclassify to the 2027 cycle back in December. Even so, A&M has long been in pursuit of him, extending an offer all the way back in January of last year. His commitment follows that of fellow Las Vegas native and wide receiver, Damani Warren, who committed to the Aggies on Friday after a year-plus long pursuit as well.

McFarland’s commitment further bolsters the Aggies’ chances of eventually signing the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the first time since the 2022 cycle.

With McFarland now on board, A&M is up to 11 pledges who are ranked in the Top 100 on the Rivals Industry Rankings; the others are offensive linemen Kennedy Brown and Mark Matthews, linebacker Kaden Henderson, safeties JayQuan Snell and Kamarui Dorsey, edge rushers Frederick Ards and Zyron Forstall, wide receiver Jaden Upshaw, cornerback Raylaun Henry, defensive lineman Myels Smith.

McFarland checks in as the No. 37 overall prospect and the No. 6 wide receiver in his class, and is the fifth-ranked junior in the state of Florida. He becomes the fourth wideout to join A&M’s class, along with Upshaw, Warren, and Trey Haddad.

Keep it locked in with Aggie Yell for more coverage of Texas A&M landing a commitment from Eric McFarland on Sunday.