Former Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn III selected by Las Vegas Raiders in third round of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III in the 2026 NFL Draft, using the 91st overall pick in the third round on him Friday night.

Through five seasons with the Aggies, Zuhn served as a four-year starter and distinguished himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference. The Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge product gained a significant amount of experience in his career, playing in 54 games with 50 starts while totaling more than 3,300 offensive snaps. He also is coming off back-to-back seasons with All-SEC honors, landing on the first team last fall and third team in 2024.

Despite primarily playing left tackle at A&M, Zuhn likely projects to be a center in the NFL. But he flashed position versatility last season, playing 126 of his 776 offensive snaps at center while the other 650 were at left tackle. Zuhn helped protect quarterback Marcel Reed at an elite level, earning the top pass-blocking grade (96.8) in the country from Pro Football Focus. He allowed two sacks, 10 pressures, seven hurries and one quarterback hit, per PFF.

The moment the Las Vegas Raiders selected former Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn III in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ivn5o8faPk — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 25, 2026

Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, spoke with Aggie Yell reporter Carter Karels last December and gave a glowing review of Zuhn.

“He’s got a universal approval rating with scouts,” Brugler said. “He might not be loved by everybody, but he’s liked by everybody. It’s just like, OK, this guy, he can play five positions in a pinch. Some teams look at him and say, OK, he’s going to be a center on our board. Others say more of a guard. But most likely an interior player.”

Partly because of Zuhn, the Aggies put together an impressive 2025 season. They made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever and finished tied with the second-most victories in program history, compiling an 11-2 overall record. Their season ended with a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP.

Zuhn also could help A&M make history in the three-day NFL Draft, which is set to go through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Aggies might surpass their record of 10 selections – which came in 1976 when the draft lasted 17 rounds – and seven picks since the format changed to seven rounds in 1994. They set a program record in NFL Scouting Combine invites this year, totaling a nation-leading 13 in February.

Beyond Zuhn, six other former A&M players have been drafted so far: wide receiver KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns) in the first round; offensive guard Chase Bisontis (Arizona Cardinals), defensive end Cashius Howell (Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (Jacksonville Jaguars) in the second round; and defensive tackles Tyler Onyedim (Denver Broncos) and Albert Regis (Jacksonville Jaguars) in the third round.

Throughout the NFL Draft, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more news and analysis regarding all the former A&M players who are selected.