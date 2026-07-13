Two Texas A&M commits make their Rivals300 debuts

The updated Rivals300 rankings were released on Monday. In this latest update, five new 5-star prospects were added, with those being Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor, Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Oluwasemilore Olubobola, Oklahoma cornerback commit Gabrielle Osborne, Oregon wide receiver commit Dakota Guerrant, and uncommitted running back David Gabriel Georges.

There were also 28 prospects added to the Rivals300, which is Rivals’ rankings for the top 300 overall football players in the country. Two of those recruits are committed to Texas A&M: Aston Whiteside and Errol Kerns.

Aggie Yell highlights the newest A&M pledges to make the Rivals300, which features a total of 14 future Aggies.

Texas A&M LB commit carries spring momentum into the summer

Centennial High School linebacker Aston Whiteside saw his recruitment and rankings change significantly in recent weeks. Whiteside was previously unranked nationally on Rivals and was the No. 74 linebacker and No. 139 rising senior in the state of Texas.

Now, he’s the No. 253 overall player in his class, the No. 21 linebacker, and No. 38 recruit in the state of Texas. He committed to Texas A&M on June 1 to kick off their double digit commitment run last month.

“He was someone that this front office felt would be a fantastic fit in the middle level of their defense, which has been such a point of emphasis with Taurean York and Company over the last few years quarterbacking from the middle of the defense,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said after Whiteside’s commitment. “Aston Whiteside has that skill set to play side to side, drop back into coverage and also as a stout defender against the run.”

Whiteside previously had Kentucky as his leader ahead of officially visiting A&M at the end of May. That trip, however, was enough to get him to cancel official visits to both Kentucky and Miami.

“It was a huge development on the trail to get him locked in before his return to Lexington,” Spiegelman said. “A&M recruits not only nationally at such a high clip, but you have to look at the facts of how they recruit the state of Texas. Surging with Whiteside and landing the commitment when they did exemplifies this the power on the trail that the staff has.”

Indianapolis-based ATH Errol Kerns makes his Rivals300 debut

Errol Kerns, who plays for Lawrence Central HS in Indianapolis, also made his Rivals300 debut this week.

Like Whiteside, Kerns was previously unranked nationally. Prior to today, he was the No. 34 athlete in the country and the No. 21 rising senior in Indianapolis.

Now, Kerns is No. 285 overall in the country, the No. 9 athlete, and the No. 8 recruit in Indianapolis.

On3 Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal Steve Wiltfong spoke with Aggie Yell last month about what Kerns brings to the table.

“He’s a plus athlete,” Wiltfong said. “He can really run. He’s very physical. Had a fantastic junior season playing against the best competition in the state of Indiana and has a lot of upside with his athleticism.”

“Make no mistake – Even though he is a new name to the radar and it seems like it went fast, this was a blue-chip recruitment that saw A&M come up to the Midwest and beat Michigan and Ohio State,” Wiltfong added.

Kerns is one of six defensive backs in A&M’s class, joining five-star safeties JayQuan Snell and Kamarui Dorsey, Top 100 cornerback Raylaun Henry, and three-star prospects Hakim Frampton and Loia Valade.

Keep it locked in with Aggie Yell for more Texas A&M recruiting coverage. Also be sure to like this story and join the discussion on the Northgate message board.



