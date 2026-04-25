Former Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim goes to Denver Broncos in third round of NFL Draft

Tyler Onyedim made his lone season at Texas A&M count. The Denver Broncos chose the Iowa State defensive tackle transfer in the third round Friday night, using the 66th overall selection to take him.

With the Aggies and their 4-2-5 scheme last season, Onyedim made a seamless transition from the 3-3-5 look that the Cyclones used. In 13 games, including 12 starts, the Richmond (Texas) Foster product compiled 49 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Pro Football Focus issued him grades of 71.9 defensively, 73.2 in run defense, 66.1 in tackling, 65.0 in pass rush and 66.1 in coverage.

Through his five-year college career, Onyedim picked up a lot of experience and production. He appeared in 53 games with 33 starts during that span combined, tallying 1,678 defensive snaps. He also recorded 139 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. He most notably earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors in 2023.

The moment former Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim became a member of the Denver Broncos. pic.twitter.com/7gbNP46REj — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 25, 2026

Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, spoke with Aggie Yell reporter Carter Karels last December and lauded Onyedim.

“Iowa State, I think they hated to see him go,” Brugler said. “But A&M, to see what he’s brought to that defensive line – I mean, watching him in that Texas game was pretty impressive. He stopped the run several times, to be able to win gaps. To me, he’s been the unsung hero of the whole defense. He doesn’t get a lot of pub. I don’t hear people talking about him, especially as a prospect.”

Partly because of Onyedim, the Aggies produced an impressive 2025 season. They made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever and finished tied with the second-most victories in program history, compiling an 11-2 overall record. Their season ended with a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP.

Onyedim also could help A&M make history in the three-day NFL Draft, which goes through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Aggies might surpass their record of 10 selections – which came in 1976 when the draft lasted 17 rounds – and seven picks since the format changed to seven rounds in 1994. They set a program record in NFL Scouting Combine invites this year, totaling a nation-leading 13 in February.

Beyond Onyedim, four other former A&M players have been drafted so far: wide receiver KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns) in the first round, and offensive guard Chase Bisontis (Arizona Cardinals), defensive end Cashius Howell (Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (Jacksonville Jaguars) in the second round.

Throughout the NFL Draft, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more news and analysis regarding all the former A&M players who are selected.