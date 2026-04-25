Tyshawn Archie, McNeese State guard transfer, commits to Texas A&M

Another day, another addition to Texas A&M’s basketball program.

On Saturday, the Aggies landed a commitment from McNeese State guard transfer Tyshawn Archie. This marks somewhat of a homecoming for Archie, who played for C.E. King High School out of Houston at the prep level.

Last season, Archie averaged 14.3 points (9th in the league) with 37% shooting from three to go along with 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game, the latter of which was second in his conference. He shot 43.3% from the field and 90% from the free throw line, and was first-team All-Southland Conference this past season

Archie started off his collegiate career at Tulsa, where he played two seasons. He started no games in his freshman, but ended up starting in 15 of 33 games as a sophomore. Archie struggled with his shot, however, as he made just 38.6% of his field goal attempts and hit 26.7% of his three-pointers while shooting just 58.1% from the line, all down from the season prior.

Those numbers were up across the board this past season, and led to him landing on A&M’s radar. The Aggies get a defensive cog in Archie who has averaged at least one steal per game in each of his three years playing collegiate basketball.

At the high school level, Archie was not a highly sought-after recruit. He had offers from the likes of James Madison, Murray State, North Texas, and Toledo. Archie originally signed with James Madison out of high school.

He becomes the fifth transfer commit for the Aggies in this portal cycle. A&M has landed a commitment from four other transfers this offseason: guards Jalen Reece (LSU), PJ Haggerty (Kansas State) and Lukas Walls (Radford), and power forward Cade Phillips (Tennessee).

Earlier this week, McMillan and his staff also earned a commitment from former G League combo guard Bryson Warren. They also landed a pledge from in-state Class of 2027 point guard Chase Richardson.

During the two-week men’s basketball transfer portal window (April 7-21) and beyond, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.