UNLV transfer pitcher Jase Evangelista commits to Texas A&M

Since the hiring of Barry Enright as Texas A&M‘s new pitching coach, the Aggies have moved quickly to add talent to their pitching staff. Their latest addition comes in the form of UNLV right-handed pitcher and transfer portal standout Jase Evangelista.

Evangelista announced his commitment to Texas A&M less than a week after initially committing to Texas Tech. He also previously played at Washington.

New Texas A&M pitcher Jase Evangelista (UNLV Athletics)

As a junior at UNLV this past season, Evangelista logged 46 innings out of the bullpen, posting a 4-1 record with a 6.17 ERA while recording 64 strikeouts against just 18 walks.

He’ll bring a low-to-mid 90s fastball to College Station, along with a high-80s cutter, a curveball, and a changeup. He’s also thrown the sweeper in his collegiate career quite a bit, which sits at an 80 mph average. Evangelista also generated a 47 percent whiff rate in 2026, bringing a big-time swing and miss arm to the Aggies’ arsenal.

He becomes Texas A&M‘s second pitching addition through the transfer portal and will bring one year of eligibility to College Station as the Aggies continue rebuilding their pitching staff following a disappointing second season under Michael Earley on the mound.