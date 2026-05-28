Watch Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley, Aggie players preview College Station Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley, designated hitter Chris Hacopian and right-handed relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn met with the media Thursday to preview the College Station Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament this weekend. Below is the video of their press conference.

Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley, DH Chris Hacopian and reliever Clayton Freshcorn met with the media today to preview the College Station Regional: pic.twitter.com/AVf3eJ3PnW — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) May 28, 2026

As the No. 12 national seed and host of the four-team, double-elimination regional, A&M (39-14) will first square off against No. 4 seed Lamar (34-25) at 3 p.m. Friday in Blue Bell Park (TV: SEC Network). The winner would play the team that advanced from the 8 p.m. Friday game between No. 2 seed USC (43-15) and No. 3 seed Texas State (36-24) on the bottom of the bracket. The losers of the first two games will challenge each other at 3 p.m. Saturday, while the winners are set to battle after that matchup at 8 p.m.

Aggie left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao (4-4, 6.75 ERA) will start vs. the Cardinals, Earley said in his press conference. He also noted freshman Nico Partida will play at third base this weekend for the first time since suffering a pulled hamstring against Auburn on May 2, which will lead to Gavin Grahovac moving back to first base.

Stay tuned for more coverage from Aggie Yell throughout the College Station Regional.