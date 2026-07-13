Watch Texas A&M basketball practice highlights, interviews with Bucky McMillan and Mackenzie Mgbako

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M basketball team held summer practice Monday in the Cox-McFerrin Center. The reporters in attendance were permitted to observe, film video and take pictures for the first 10-15 minutes before putting away their cameras and staying to watch the rest of the practice.

Aggie Yell captured a variety of videos, along with the media interviews coach Bucky McMillan and forward Mackenzie Mgbako held ahead of the practice. Below are the videos of those interviews and Aggie practice highlights.

Bucky McMillan interview

Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan gives an update on his team, Mackenzie Mgbako being back to 100% and more: pic.twitter.com/7JDRF2CIHx — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) July 13, 2026

Mackenzie Mgbako interview

Texas A&M basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako discusses being back to 100%, his recovery process and more: pic.twitter.com/ztNvCLijsW — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) July 13, 2026

A&M practice highlights

Texas A&M basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako, who returned to full work at practice last week for the first time since suffering his season-ending foot injury: pic.twitter.com/mwQrY7YSXA — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) July 13, 2026

Quick look at Loyola Marymount transfer Jalen Shelley. pic.twitter.com/TZk8p29vCu — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) July 13, 2026

McNeese State transfer Tyshawn Archie. pic.twitter.com/CUMfRhMqDG — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) July 13, 2026

Former G League guard Bryson Warren. pic.twitter.com/7UvL3yxpED — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) July 13, 2026

Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more coverage of A&M basketball.