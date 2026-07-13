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Watch Texas A&M basketball practice highlights, interviews with Bucky McMillan and Mackenzie Mgbako

Texas A&M athletics reporter Carter Karels
Carter Karels@CarterKarels
6h
Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan
Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M basketball team held summer practice Monday in the Cox-McFerrin Center. The reporters in attendance were permitted to observe, film video and take pictures for the first 10-15 minutes before putting away their cameras and staying to watch the rest of the practice.

Aggie Yell captured a variety of videos, along with the media interviews coach Bucky McMillan and forward Mackenzie Mgbako held ahead of the practice. Below are the videos of those interviews and Aggie practice highlights.

Bucky McMillan interview

Mackenzie Mgbako interview

A&M practice highlights

Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more coverage of A&M basketball.

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