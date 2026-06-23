Watch Texas A&M basketball practice highlights, interviews with Bucky McMillan and PJ Haggerty

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M basketball team held summer practice Tuesday in the Cox-McFerrin Center. The reporters in attendance were permitted to observe, film video and take pictures for the first 10-15 minutes before putting away their cameras and staying to view the rest of the practice.

Aggie Yell captured a variety of videos, along with the media interviews coach Bucky McMillan and guard PJ Haggerty held following the practice. Below are the videos of those interviews and Aggie practice highlights.

Bucky McMillan interview

Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan met with the media today and covered a variety of topics: pic.twitter.com/qdbvmt1ODk — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

PJ Haggerty interview

New Texas A&M basketball guard PJ Haggerty met with the media and discussed why he picked the Aggies, what he will bring and a lot more: pic.twitter.com/cdS60luG1N — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

Practice highlights

Texas A&M forward Mackenzie Mgbako participated in much of practice today and moved well coming off his season-ending foot injury.



A&M coach Bucky McMillan said he expected him to be fully back to practice in early July. pic.twitter.com/gbTM1fCOtu — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

Quick look at Kansas State transfer PJ Haggerty, who ranked fourth nationally in scoring last season. pic.twitter.com/BMcXIAte2b — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

Texas A&M center Josh Irving, a 6-11 freshman, looked promising from 3-point range in practice today. @Josh_Irving21 pic.twitter.com/5C6ztxzm0J — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

Quick look at former G League standout Bryson Warren, who Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan said has yet to learn whether he will be eligible to play for the Aggies in 2026-27. pic.twitter.com/lmPBEypXXu — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

McNeese State transfer Tyshawn Archie. pic.twitter.com/Q2ItixCWNJ — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

Texas A&M freshman guard Neiko Mundey. pic.twitter.com/f3l6XYkTiM — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2026

Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more coverage of A&M basketball.