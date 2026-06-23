Skip to main content
Texas A&M
Join Now
$1 for 2 months
then billed annually
Aggie Yell
+
One subscription: The best Texas A&M Aggies coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Aggie Yell

Watch Texas A&M basketball practice highlights, interviews with Bucky McMillan and PJ Haggerty

Texas A&M athletics reporter Carter Karels
Carter Karels@CarterKarels
6h0members liked this
texas-am-ncaa-tournament-bubble-kentucky
Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M basketball team held summer practice Tuesday in the Cox-McFerrin Center. The reporters in attendance were permitted to observe, film video and take pictures for the first 10-15 minutes before putting away their cameras and staying to view the rest of the practice.

Aggie Yell captured a variety of videos, along with the media interviews coach Bucky McMillan and guard PJ Haggerty held following the practice. Below are the videos of those interviews and Aggie practice highlights.

Bucky McMillan interview

PJ Haggerty interview

Practice highlights

Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more coverage of A&M basketball.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Aggie Yell

More Aggie Yell News