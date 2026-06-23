Aggie Yell
Watch Texas A&M basketball practice highlights, interviews with Bucky McMillan and PJ Haggerty
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M basketball team held summer practice Tuesday in the Cox-McFerrin Center. The reporters in attendance were permitted to observe, film video and take pictures for the first 10-15 minutes before putting away their cameras and staying to view the rest of the practice.
Aggie Yell captured a variety of videos, along with the media interviews coach Bucky McMillan and guard PJ Haggerty held following the practice. Below are the videos of those interviews and Aggie practice highlights.
Bucky McMillan interview
PJ Haggerty interview
Practice highlights
Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more coverage of A&M basketball.