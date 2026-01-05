Here’s the first Weekend Wrap of 2026, brought to you by Crystal Creek Partners:

Aggies quickly add five players through the portal

The transfer portal has been officially open for a little more than two days, but Texas A&M has struck as fast and as hard as any team in the nation. In fact, the Aggies picked up five commits over the weekend.

The first to join up was tight end Houston Thomas, a College Station native who spent four years with UTSA. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Thomas caught 34 passes in each of the last two years, for a combined 817 yards and 5 touchdowns. A second tight end, Fresno State’s Richie Henderson, committed to Texas A&M Sunday evening. He caught 31 passes for 300 yards and 5 TDs this past season. He’ll be a redshirt sophomore next year, so he may be around for a while.

Texas A&M desperately needs offensive line help, and one of its former commits is returning to the fold to assist. Coen Echols, who was a class of 2024 commit until after Jimbo Fisher’s firing, ended up at LSU and started the last eight games of this season while playing in all 13. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Echols could end up being a difference maker at either center or guard.

The defensive side of the ball wasn’t neglected, as Texas A&M picked up two of the standouts in the portal Sunday. Colorado safety Tawfiq Bayard, who had been one of the top prospects regardless of position in the portal, quickly decided on A&M as his next destination. Byard was all over the field for Colorado this past season, as he tallied 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an interception. They also picked up a tackling machine in former Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney, who tallied 129 tackles last season. He also racked up 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks and forced a fumble in 2025.

Aggie hoops wins SEC opener vs. LSU

It wasn’t a high-scoring shootout, but Texas A&M (11-3) was able to knock off visiting LSU (12-2) 75-73 at Reed Arena Saturday.

Rashaun Agee led the Aggies with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. A total of three A&M players scored in double digits. The Aggies had an opportunity to blow LSU out, pushing the lead out to 10 at several points in the second half, but cold shooting allowed the Tigers to take a 66-64 lead from A&M with 2:57 remaining in the game. But Agee went to work, hitting a jumper and two free throws to give Texas A&M a lead they would not relinquish.

Rueben Dominguez scored 13 points, making 4 3-pointers in the process.

Garrett makes history (and other Aggies in the NFL)

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has been outstanding but overlooked during his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. That definitely changed Sunday, when Garrett reset the league’s all-time sacks in a season record when he racked up his 23rd against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Using a speed rush against Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Garrett turned the quarter before corner back Joe Burrow could respond and threw Burrow to the turf. Garrett only had that one tackle Sunday, but it was the one he needed to surpass Michael Strahan and TJ Watt’s 22.5.

On the other side defensive end Shemar Stewart had a single sack for the Bengals, who lost 20-18 to the visiting Browns.

Indianapolis CB Jaylon Jones had 4 tackles and a pass defensed in a 38-30 loss to the Houston Texans.

Another Aggie sack legend, Von Miller, added to his NFL sack total with a pair of tackles, including a sack, in Washington’s 24-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville safety Antonio Johnson picked off a pass and returned it 58 yards for his first NFL TD as the Jaguars demolished the Tennessee Titans, 41-7.

Miami Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson had 8 tackles in a 38-10 loss to New England. Running back Devon Achane did not play for Miami.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson had 5 tackles as the Cowboys were hammered 34-17 by the New York Giants.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker caught two passes for 36 yars, includinga 26 yard touchdown pass, as the Bears lost to the Detroit Lions, 19-16.

