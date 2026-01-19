Weekend Wrap

Aggies take out Horns, move to 4-1 in SEC play

It’s still early in SEC conference play, but the Texas A&M men’s basketball team currently takes a backseat to no one. After beating Texas in Austin 74-70 Saturday night, they are tied for first place with Florida for the top spot in the conference at 4-1.

The Aggies (14-4), who lost in double overtime to Tennessee earlier in the week, handled a Longhorn team (10-7, 2-3 SEC) that had beaten No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 13 Alabama in their last two games. After a cold-shooting first half that ended with the game tied at 29, Texas A&M jumped out to an early lead after halftime.

Guard Rylan Griffen, who scored all 17 of his points in the second half, started A&M’s dominant second stanza with a 4-point play, sinking a 3-pointer and getting fouled. Griffen would score 10 points, with two more 3’s, before the half was four minutes old.

Texas A&M essentially put the game on ice with 3:02 to go, when point guard Jacari Lane pulled up and hit an open 3-pointer to give the Aggies a 73-62 lead. Texas would close with an 8-1 run, but it wasn’t enough.

Forward and team captain Rashaun Agee scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Tennis starts off with dominant wins

Texas A&M’s men’s and women’s tennis teams got back on the court this weekend, and both had little trouble with their opposition. In fact, they didn’t lose a single one of 14 matches in a pair of doubleheaders.

The 13th-ranked men’s team dispensed of both UTSA and UT-Arlington 7-0. They not only swept the two teams, they did not lose a single set in any match. Sophomore and Conroe native Alex Frusina won his first two matches as an Aggie after transferring over from Auburn, where he was second team All-SEC in his freshman campaign.

The No. 2 women’s team also had little trouble in their opening matches with Air Force and Sam Houston, not losing a set in either. In the 7-0 rout of SHSU, Aggie sophomore Lexington Reed defeated Sam Houston’s Anamaria Kurtsikashvili 6-0, 6-0.

School records fall at Corky Classic

The Texas A&M track and field team traveled to Lubbock for the Corky Classic this weekend and shattered some school records while on the trip.

Pole vaulter Lily Carlson, who move into third place on A&M’s all-time list when she cleared 14 feet last weekend, now has the top spot after vaulting 14 feet, 5.5 inches (4.41 meters) and winning the event.

Weight thrower Henry Zimmerman also reset the Texas A&M record books, as he made a toss of 71 feet, 9.5 inches (21.88 meters) to take the top spot in the all-time school rankings and coming in second overall. The Corky Classic includes both professionals and amateurs, and Zimmerman’s throw was the best from the collegiate ranks.

The Aggies swept the medals in the men’s 400 meters, with Lawson Jacobs winning the event with a time of 45.37. Sofia Yakushina won the women’s long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 11.75 inches (6.39 meters).

On the second day of the meet, true freshman Peter Narumbe broke the school record for the 1,000 meters as the Aggies swept the medals. Narumbe finished the race in 2:19.88, breaking Luca Santorum’s record which was set last year. It is the 17th-fastest 1,000 meters in NCAA history and the third all-time amongst freshmen.

