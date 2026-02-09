Weekend Wrap

Short version: Huge Gators lineup too much for A&M

Texas A&M’s men’s basketball team is one of the nation’s best stories for the 2025-26 basketball season, but they do have their limitations — a lack of height being foremost amongst them. The Florida Gators pointed them out in spades Saturday night.

The Gators (17-6, 8-2 SEC) knocked the Aggies (17-6, 7-3 SEC) out of first place with an 86-67 walloping at Reed Arena Saturday night. A&M did itself no favors on the offensive end against a tough Florida defense, hitting one of its first 25 shots and only scoring 19 points in the first half.

At least in part due to Florida’s size, the Aggies shot 31% from the field and 26% from 3-point range for the game, well below their season averages. The Gators out-rebounded Texas A&M 52-42 and scored twice as many points in the paint, 48-24. Florida shot 46% from the field for the game, with a lot of shots coming close to the basket.

Guards Marcus Hill and Pop Isaacs led the Aggies with 17 points apiece, but they were the only Texas A&M players in double digits. Leading scorer Rashaun Agee had just 8 points on 2 of 13 shooting from the floor.

Aggie women shock No. 21 Alabama

While Texas A&M’s men’s team has been a pleasant surprise, the women’s basketball team has endured another difficult season to this point. Good fortune swung their way Sunday, however, as the Aggies (9-10, 2-8 SEC) knocked off Alabama (20-5, 6-5 SEC) 72-69 at Reed Arena.

Trailing by 1 going into the fourth quarter, the Aggies outscored Alabama 19-15 to pull the upset. The game wasn’t decided until forward Lauren Ware smacked a last-second 3-point attempt into the stands at the buzzer.

Senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor led A&M with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. She sank a pair of free throws with 6 seconds remaining to cap off the scoring.

Fatmatah Jannah recorded a double double for A&M with 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Aggies only turned the ball over 7 times in the game, and only 3 times after the first quarter.

Softball takes four of five in Aggie Classic

No. 10 Texas A&M softball is off to a 4-1 start to the 2026 season after playing five games in three days in the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. The lone loss was a 3-2 decision to No. 1 Texas Tech Saturday night.

The Aggies started the season with an 8-0 win over Abilene Christian Friday. Sydney Lessentine got the win with 5 innings of 1-hit ball, while designated player Mya Perez, first baseman Micaela Wark and left field Paislie Allen all homered.

Utah State was the next victim, with the Aggies winning 9-1 in five innings. Sidne Peters went the distance in the circle, giving up a run on 1 hit while striking out 10. Perez and Wark both homered again while shortstop KK Dement broke the game open with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kate Munnerlyn and Peters combined to hold Providence to a run on 4 hits in Saturday’s early game, which the Aggies won 9-1. Wark had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and second baseman Tallen Edwards went 3-3 and drove in two more.

The nightcap, against Texas Tech, saw the Aggies fall behind 2-0 in the top of the first. Texas A&M answered back almost immediately, with a 2-run shot from Wark in the bottom half of the inning evening things at 2-2. It would stay that way until the top of the fifth, when Tech tagged Munnerlyn, who was working in relief, with a single run that proved to be decisive.

Texas A&M bounced back Sunday morning, pounding Providence 8-2 to finish the weekend. Peters got the win, working two scoreless innings in relief to move her record to 2-0. Wark homered yet again, her fourth in her first five games as an Aggie after transferring from Oklahoma State.

