Weekend Wrap

Baseball batters Tennessee Tech in weekend sweep

No. 25 Texas A&M baseball got off to a solid start to the 2026 season this weekend with an offensive explosion that left visiting Tennessee Tech in the dust.

The Aggies (3-0) scored a total of 45 runs in the three-game sweep, starting with 16 Friday night. Texas A&M tallied 10 extra base hits, including three homers — two off the bat of centerfielder Caden Sorrell, who is fully healthy after struggling with multiple injuries last year. True freshman and third baseman Nico Partida also homered in his first collegiate game. Eight of the nine hitters in the Aggie lineup had at least one hit.

Lefthander Shane Sdao (1-0), who missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery, went 5 1/3 innings and gave up 4 earned runs while striking out 7 in the 15-6 victory.

Saturday was even more one-sided, as Texas A&M rapped out 9 runs in the bottom of the first, including another homer from Sorrell, who had 10 RBI on the weekend. Newcomer Wesley Jordan, starting at designated hitter, also homered in the first. Jordan homered again in the third, then walked three times to finish 2-2 with 4 runs scored and 2 RBI. Left fielder Jake Duer, who transferred in from Florida Atlantic, also homered, as did first baseman Gavin Grahovac, who 5 hits and 4 RBI in his return to the lineup after missing nearly all of 2025.

Weston Moss (1-0) was the beneficiary of a 23-run outburst, giving up 4 runs in 5 innings while striking out 6 in the 23-7 rout.

Righthander Aiden Sims was one of the most-talked about players in the offseason, and he proved why Sunday. Sims (1-0) shut down Tennessee Tech’s bats, holding them to a run on a single hit while striking out 7 in 6 innings of work. The Aggies only had one extra base hit, but pounded out 12 hits total in the 7-1 win. Sorrell went 4-5 and Jordan went 3-4 with the lone double and a pair of RBI. Sophomore Clayton Freshcorn threw 3 innings of shutout ball to pick up his first save of the season.

Basketball stumbles to fourth straight loss

While the Texas A&M men’s basketball team is still likely in the NCAA Tournament field, they’d better turn things around pretty quick or that position will get dicey. The Aggies (17-8, 7-5 SWC) had their second poor shooting performance in three games as they stumbled against No. 19 Vanderbilt 82-69.

Texas A&M shot 39% from the floor for the game, including a weak 27.5% from 3-point range. The Aggies only made 5 of 10 free throw attempts, compounding their issues.

The Aggies were only trailing 36-32 at the half, but a quick offensive outburst by the Commodores to start the second half pushed the lead to double digits, where it remained for most of the remainder of the game.

Guard Marcus Hill led the Aggies with 20 points, but he was the only Texas A&M player in double digits. Forward Zach Clemence scored 9 points, but fouled out in just 13 minutes. Guard Ali Dibba also had 9 points for the Aggies.

Softball has up and down weekend in Florida

The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team had a bumpy go of it at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational over the weekend, losing a pair of close games to nationally ranked opponents before winning their final three games of the tournament.

The Aggies (7-3) have shown that they have the ability to score a lot of runs, but the pitching remains a question. That was the case in Friday’s 9-8 loss to No. 23 Oklahoma State, as the Cowboys jumped A&M starter Taylor Pennell (0-1) for 5 runs in the top of the first. Oklahoma State scored 7 in the first three innings, but the Aggies were able to cut the lead to 7-6 with a five-spot of their own in the bottom of the third.

A pair of Oklahoma State homers in the top of the 6th allowed the Cowboys to survive 2 runs scored by the Aggies in the bottom half of the frame. Designated player Mya Perez homered and drove in 4 runs while catcher Maddie Sauni went 3-3 with a homer and 3 RBI.

Texas A&M jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the second inning against Duke, but couldn’t hold the lead in an 8-6 loss. The Blue Devils tied the game at 4 in the top of the third against Sydney Lessentine, then put up a 4 spot in the top of the fifth. Third baseman Kennedy Powell hit a grand slam in the third and right fielder Ariel Kowalewski hit her first homer as an Aggie in the bottom of the seventh.

In Saturday’s game against N.C. State, A&M’s bats were quiet for five innings, scoring just a single run in the top of the fourth. That 1-0 lead became 8-0 in the top of the sixth as A&M erupted for seven runs. The big blow came from the bat of Michaela Wark, a 3-run shot that was her fifth of the year. The Aggies would end up winning 10-2, with Lessentine getting the win with 5 2/3 innings of 2-run ball.

Texas A&M pummeled James Madison 11-0 in their first of two games Sunday, taking just five innings to take care of the Dukes. The Aggies scored five runs in the first, two in the second and four in the third before the mercy rule went into effect. Left fielder Kelsey Mathis went 3-3 with 4 RBI, including her first home run of the season, while Kowaleski hit her second homer in the fourth. Lessentine picked up the win with 2 2/3 innings of work in relief.

The Aggies had to rally in their final game against Northwestern after falling behind 5-0 in the top of the third. Texas A&M responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of third, then narrowed the margin to 5-4 when Wark hit her sixth homer of the year in the bottom of the fifth. The Aggies took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Perez and a sacrifice fly from second baseman Tallen Edwards.

Sidne Peters (3-0) got the win, allowing 1 run in 3 2/3 innings of relief, while Pennell picked up her first save.

