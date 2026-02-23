Weekend Wrap

Basketball picks up picks up 19th win at Oklahoma

Texas A&M’s men’s basketball team righted the ship this past week, winning two conference games after dropping four in a row. The Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) picked up their second win Saturday night in Norman, beating an improving Oklahoma team 75-71.

The Aggies led the Sooners (13-14, 3-11 SEC) almost the entire game, but it remained close nearly throughout. But Texas A&M was able to shut down Oklahoma’s offensive down the stretch, holding them to just two baskets from the field over the last 10 minutes of the game. The Aggies weren’t much better, making only four baskets during that same time period, but that was enough to nurse a lead to the finish.

Forward Rashaun Agee led Texas A&M with 18 points, while guard Rylan Griffen added 14 more. The Aggies shot 40% from 3-point range (10-25), but only 55% from the free throw line (11-20). The Sooners, on the other hand, made 20 of their 24 free throw attempts to keep themselves in the game.

Ladies pick up third straight win in blowout of Arkansas

Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team is making some noise as well, pushing their record over .500 with their third straight conference win Sunday, a 78-57 victory over Arkansas.

The Aggies (12-11, 5-9 SEC) outscored Arkansas in every quarter on Senior Day, but really put the game out of reach with a dominant showing in the second and third quarters. Texas A&M outscored the Razorbacks (11-19, 0-14 SEC) 48-32 during those two frames and took a comfortable 63-43 lead into the final period.

Ny’Ceara Pryor led the Aggies with a double-double, scoring 16 points and adding 12 assists. Forward Fatmata Janneh also racked up a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. That was the second straight game the two had double-doubles, and Pryor became the first SEC player in 17 years to have three in a row.

Shorthanded baseball team still sweeps Penn

Last weekend, Texas A&M’s starting pitching wasn’t so hot on Friday and Saturday, but the offense picked them up with a vengeance. This weekend, the offense sputtered without the bats of Chris Hacopian and Caden Sorrell, but the pitching staff was more than enough to keep Penn at bay.

The No. 24 Aggies (7-0) and Quakers were in an epic pitchers duel Friday night, with Texas A&M starter Shane Sdao setting a career high with 7 strikeouts in 7 innings of 3-hit ball. But the Aggies couldn’t score off of Penn pitchers Jake Moss and Thomas Shurtleff until the bottom of the ninth.

After catcher Bear Harrison walked to start the inning, he was lifted for pinch-runner Sawyer Farr. Farr advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Travis Chestnut, then scored when centerfielder Ryan Taylor misjudged a line drive hit right at him by freshman shortstop Boston Kellner, allowing the ball to sail over his head and to the wall, giving the Aggies a 1-0 win. Closer Josh Stewart (1-0) picked up the win in his first appearance of the season.

Things looked even bleaker Saturday after Penn scored a single run off of starter Weston Moss, which held up until two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Farr, coming off the bench as a pinch hitter for Sorrell (who couldn’t hold a bat due to stitches in his hand), hit a two out, full count pitch down the right field line in the bottom of the ninth to score Terrence Kiel II. Juan Vargas and Clayton Freshcorn (1-0) combined for 5 scoreless innings for the Aggies as the game wasn’t decided until the bottom of the 11th. Penn reliever Ben Moulin, who got the final two outs of the bottom of the 10th, lost his command and ended up walking Farr with the bases loaded and nobody out to clinch a 2-1 Aggie win.

The bats were more lively Sunday, and starter Aiden Sims simply overwhelmed Penn’s hitters. Sims gave up just 3 hits in 7 innings of work, giving up a single run while striking out 10. Freshman third baseman Nico Partida had his best game so far, going 3-4 with a home run and 2 RBI. Five other Aggies drove in a run as the Aggies cruised to a 7-1 win.

Ladies tennis dumps Texas 4-3

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team started conference play on the right foot, knocking off No. 10 Texas 4-3 Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. It was A&M’s 76th straight match victory at home and the ninth over Texas in 12 tries.

The Aggies (9-2, 1-0 SEC) won the doubles point, then Lucciana Perez started singles play on a high note, blitzing Texas’ Anastasia Abbagnato 6-1, 6-1. The Aggies went up 3-1 in the match before Texas rallied, but Texas A&M’s Violeta Martinez dispatched Texas’ Kate Mansfield in straight sets to clinch the match.

