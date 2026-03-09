Weekend Wrap

Basketball survives LSU in 3 OT, wins 21st game

The Texas A&M basketball team was picked 13th in the preseason coach’s poll. They ended up tied for fourth.

The Aggies (21-10) ended with the same conference record as the 2024-25 team, going 11-7 in SEC play. It wasn’t an easy mark to match, as an outmanned LSU team (15-16, 3-15 SEC) gave A&M all they could handle Saturday at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

The Aggies trailed by as many as 15 in the first half as the started off ice cold from the field, but were able to narrow the deficit to 38-33 by halftime. Outside of scoring the opening basket, the Aggies didn’t lead again until 7:25 left in the second half, when Ali Dibba (12 points) scored on a fast break to make the score 61-60. Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the half, with the score knotted at 70 going into overtime.

The Aggies had a two-point lead with less than a minute to go in the first overtime after a 3-pointer by Rashaun Agee (26 points, 11 rebounds), but couldn’t close the deal. A 3-point play by Marcus Hill gave A&M and a made free throw by Rylan Griffen (career-high 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals) gave A&M an 85-83 lead with 20 seconds left, but LSU was able to tie it back up with a late layup.

LSU had a one-point lead going into the final 30 seconds of the third overtime, but Agee — who set a program record for double-doubles in a season with 12 — converted a 3-point play to put A&M up 93-91. Dibba made a free throw after an LSU miss to finish off the 94-91 win.

The Aggies will be the sixth seed in the SEC Tournament and will play the winner of South Carolina and Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night in Nashville.

Baseball sweeps Oakland, moves to 14-1

The No. 18 Texas A&M baseball team continued its hot start over the weekend, pummeling visiting Oakland with an offensive outburst to sweep the three game set.

Due to the threat of inclement weather on Saturday and Sunday, the Aggies and Golden Grizzlies (1-14) played a doubleheader Friday. Oakland jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Aggies responded with a 3-spot of their own in the bottom of the third, courtesy of a 3-run shot by Caden Sorrell. First baseman Gavin Grahovac gave the Aggies the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double, then A&M tacked on an unearned run in the sixth in the 6-3 win.

Shane Sdao (3-0) struck out a career-high 8 during his 7 innings of work, while Clayton Freshcorn picked up his second save of the season by getting the final out in the top of the ninth.

The second half of the twin bill was less stressful, as the Aggies scored five times in the bottom of the first en route to a 10-2 victory. Grahovac drove home the game’s first run with an RBI single, then hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second. Two batters later, shortstop Boston Kellner followed suit with a 2-run home run of his own, making the score 8-0. Weston Moss (2-1) picked up the win, giving up a run on 3 hits over 6 innings of work.

Saturday’s game was moved to an 11 a.m. start due to the impending storms, but the Aggies were generous hosts and ensured Oakland could catch an earlier flight with a 12-1 run-ruling. A&M scored 10 times combined in the fourth and fifth innings to put the game away. Freshman third baseman Nico Partida hit his third home run of the season in the bottom of the second, while DH Blake Binderup hit his second, a 2-run shot, in the fifth. Sorrell hit his eighth homer of the year later in the inning as he went 3-3 with 3 RBI on his 21st birthday.

Starter Aiden Sims (3-0) lowered his ERA to 1.59 as he held Oakland to just 4 hits while striking out 4 in 5 scoreless innings.

Softball splits two games at San Marcos Classic

The No. 15 Texas A&M softball team continued its up and down season Friday, pummeling Tarleton State 15-2 before losing to Texas State 3-1.

The Aggies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings on the strength of three homers, including first baseman Mya Perez’s 10th of the season. Eight of the nine starters for A&M had at least one hit as the Aggies pounded out 14 in the game, which was called after five innings. Grace Sparks (2-0) got the win with 4 innings of 1-run ball.

The bats went silent against the homestanding Bobcats in the nightcap. The Aggies (17-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a solo homer by second baseman Tallen Edwards in the top of the third, but that was all they could muster. A pair of Texas State pitchers held the Aggies to 4 hits while scoring once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to grab the win.

