When are Texas A&M targets committing? All decision dates that have been set

With the recruiting dead period now live, several Texas A&M targets are slated to announce their commitments over the next couple of weeks.

Five targets have known decision dates, with a couple of others expected to commit at some point this summer as well. Down below, Aggie Yell takes a look at which prospects are set to commit soon, who their finalists are, and what they said about A&M after their official visits.

5-star OL Albert Simien — Friday, June 26

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 19 overall | No. 2 interior offensive lineman | No. 3 in Louisiana

Finalists: LSU, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M

What Simien said after his A&M official visit: “It was good getting to talk with some of the dudes at A&M, like Tyree Adams and Coen Echols,” Simien said when asked to recap the experience. “(They said) it was a great transition for them from LSU to A&M now. They’re just telling me that even though it was an adjustment for them, it was worth it.”

Latest intel on Simien HERE!

WR Damani Warren — Friday, June 26

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 409 overall | No. 57 wide receiver | No. 4 in Nevada

Finalists: Texas A&M and Michigan

What Warren said after his A&M official visit: “My official visit to Texas A&M went very well,” Warren told Aggie Yell after his June 5-7 visit. “I went in with high expectations and, like always, they exceeded my expectations. From the coaching staff, the people, how they treat me, to how they are with me, everything was just very well in every aspect. I just love it.

“My mom, that was her first time ever seeing it and being down there, and she liked it a lot as well,” Warren added.

Lastest intel on Warren HERE!

WR Eric McFarland — Sunday, June 28

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 33 overall | No. 6 wide receiver | No. 5 in Florida

Finalists: Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M

What McFarland recently said about A&M: “I feel good about the whole staff,” McFarland told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “We all connect well. You want to go to a winning program, you want to be a part of that and help the program. I feel like I’m a game-changer so I can be a big part of that.”

Latest intel on McFarland HERE!

5-Star CB Joshua Dobson — Wednesday, July 1

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 11 overall | No. 3 cornerback | No. 1 in South Carolina

Finalists: Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina, and Texas A&M

What Dobson said after his A&M official visit: “It was great,” Dobson told Aggie Yell. “Got a chance to have my final talks with the staff. I feel great about it. Definitely love everything about A&M.

“I’ve got such a good relationship with all of them,” Dobson continued. “It’s like my fifth or sixth time being there. I know all the recruiting ladies, I know all the support staff… It’s just comfortable. They’re like family.”

Latest intel on Dobson HERE!

LB Mikahi Allen — Saturday, July 11

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 200 overall | No. 17 linebacker | No. 4 in New Jersey

Finalists (not official from Allen): Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M

What Allen’s mother said after his A&M official visit: “It was pretty good. It was nice,” Josie Payoute said. “(What stood out) was just the coaching staff and how much effort they put into making sure that the OV was a good experience for everyone.

“It was definitely a top-notch experience,” Payoute said. “Everything was nice.”

Latest intel on Allen HERE!

There are a few Texas A&M targets who currently do not have commitment dates.

In-state running back Landen Williams-Callis, who officially visited two weekends ago, does not have a date set yet. He has not revealed a decision timeline as well. Williams-Callis recently officially visited Texas, and multiple predictions in favor of the Longhorns have been submitted.

Fellow in-state running back SaRod Baker is committed to Texas Tech, so he does not have a timeline like an uncommitted player would have. Baker did officially visit A&M from June 5-7, and is still considering the Aggies. Latest intel on Baker and Williams-Callis HERE!

In-state athlete Jaiden Fields also does not have a commitment date set in stone. He did recently tell us, however, that he still intends on committing at some point in July.

Keep it locked in with Aggie Yell for more Texas A&M recruiting coverage. Also be sure to like this story and join the discussion on the Northgate message board.