18 Hits and 16 runs propel ASU to a sweep of St. John’s

One-dimensional teams don’t survive college baseball. They ride on one strength and hope it shows up every weekend. When it doesn’t, they’re exposed.

Great teams are different. They adapt. They read the moment and respond. The matchup, the weather, the ballpark, the arms staring back from the mound—none of it dictates who they are. They dictate the game. They find a way.

So far this season, ASU has shown every version of itself. They’ve won with the long ball. They’ve leaned on the bullpen. They’ve gotten length from their starters. They’ve scratched across runs when the bats went quiet. And on Sunday, they won the old-fashioned way. Move the chains. Pass the baton. Line drives and pressure.

The result was relentless. A season-high 18 hits, only two for extra bases, and 16 runs built almost entirely on singles that felt contagious. Five or more runs in three separate innings. Constant traffic. No letup. It was not clean on the mound: eight walks, nine hits allowed, and seven different arms needed to secure it. But even on a sloppy pitching day, the offense erased any doubt. ASU finished off a 16-6 sweep of St. John’s and moved to 7-0 for the first time since 2019. Different script. Same outcome. Another way to win.

You can cool off ASU’s lineup for a day at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. You just cannot expect it to stay that way.

Twenty-four hours after going 5-for-26 in a 3-1 win that leaned heavily on timely pitching and quick innings, the bats came back with a pulse. Saturday was about surviving. Sunday was about responding.

With a sweep in sight and the sun hanging high, the energy shifted. The swings looked freer. The dugout felt louder. ASU scored in only three innings, but two of them did the heavy lifting, and the third simply put a bow on it.

The turning point came in the third. Trailing 2-0 after a quiet start, the lineup flipped the script in a hurry. Quality at-bats stacked up, pressure mounted, and St. John’s never quite recovered. Junior infielder Nu’u Contrades delivered his team-leading 13th RBI to spark it. Junior infielder Dominic Smaldino followed with a double, his fourth extra-base hit of the year.

“The big takeaway of that is, hey, we’re deeper, we’re better, we’re versatile,” head coach Willie Bloomquist said. “We can beat you in a variety of ways. Today, I think we had 18 hits, and 16 of them were singles. We can beat you by 1,000 cuts, too, versus the long ball at times. So, again, we’re going to need to be able to have a variety of ways to beat people moving forward.”

Wild pitches added to the chaos, runners circled, and the momentum snowballed before giving way to a textbook finish. Junior infielder Garrett Michel capped the surge with a sacrifice fly, and in a matter of minutes the game belonged to ASU, who stormed ahead 5–2.

Any thought of a lull disappeared in the sixth. Sophomore outfielder Ky McGary led off with a hit and never stopped impacting the inning. In his first career start, he reached base five times with three hits and two walks, including a free pass that capped the frame after ASU had batted around.

“I’m very excited. That was hopefully the first start of many, and can’t wait to see what’s next,” McGary said. “Everybody wants to play in a full extra season of pent-up ready-to-playness, so when I finally saw my name on that starting lineup, I was over ready. I was ecstatic.”

After his leadoff knock, the inning snowballed. Three straight singles. A hit-by-pitch. A walk. No reset button.

Sophomore infielder Beckett Zavorek ripped a bases-loaded ball down the left-field line to clear space on the bases, and sophomore catcher Coen Niclai followed with a groundout that still brought home a run. In the thick of it, seven consecutive hitters came to the plate, and five of them produced runs. St. John’s tried three different pitchers to stop the bleeding. None changed the script. When the dust settled, 11 runs were up.

It felt like whoever stepped in would deliver. ASU opened six of eight innings with a leadoff hit, went 9 for 19 with runners in scoring position, and finished 18 for 40 overall.

On the mound, it was far less comfortable.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Easton Barrett got the ball for his second start of the year, hoping to turn the page from a rocky debut. Instead, the same themes resurfaced. Deep counts. Missed spots. Too many free passes. Four walks, two hits, and another early hook forced Bloomquist’s hand before the game could settle. Junior right-handed pitcher Jaden Alba was summoned in the third to steady it.

“Last two outings, it hasn’t come out like we were hoping,” Bloomquist said. “This raises a little bit more concern today with a couple of them that just haven’t been real sharp. The ball hasn’t been exploding out of his hand like it was this fall and in the spring. So we’re going to have to take a peek at that and see what ultimately is going to be best for us moving forward. If that means there’s a change on that horizon, we’re going to discuss it.”

Alba had to navigate traffic of his own. Two walks set up a sacrifice fly, and an error helped another run across. But once he found rhythm, he found control. As Bloomquist noted postgame, Alba thrives in clean innings, and he delivered two of them, punching out four and quieting the noise.

From there, the bullpen did its job. Sophomore right-handed pitchers Taylor Penn and Finn Edwards, along with junior right-handed pitcher Wyatt Halvorson, combined to limit the damage and keep the offense free to operate. Halvorson flashed 96 with conviction in the zone. Edwards, making his ASU debut, sat mid-90s with a late bite on a sharp slider. The stuff was loud, and for a stretch, so were the strikeouts.

Still, the final margin glosses over the blemishes. Four errors. Eight walks, six in the first two innings. Three more runs allowed in the ninth required extra arms to close the door. ASU also left 10 runners in scoring position and went just 3-for-10 with runners on third and fewer than two outs. St. John’s handed out help of its own with three errors and a handful of shaky plays, and ASU made them pay.

Bloomquist knows the difference between winning and playing winning baseball. A 7-0 record builds belief. A sweep builds momentum. But with a five-game stretch looming against four ranked Southeastern Conference opponents, the margin for sloppiness disappears. The bats look ready. The arms have flashed. Now it is about tightening the screws before the level rises.

“It wasn’t a smooth game,” Bloomquist said. “We just kept grinding and pushing, and we were able to have a few big innings there, but I don’t feel like it was a real smooth, easy game for us. …We got opportunities that we took advantage of, but as we move forward, these opportunities that we get, we’re going to have to do a better job of cashing in when we have them. Against these better teams, there’s not going to be as many opportunities, so you have to be better at executing. So, nice that we got the sweep, but again, we got work to do.”