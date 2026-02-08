2025 Uniformity Sun Devil Football Uniform Rankings Part 1: 7-12

A Week in Review

It has been a few weeks since the Sun Devils last took the field, and before we dive into the rankings of this past season’s uniforms, let’s talk about the last game, its uniform, and the season that was. The Devils took on Duke in the gold Sparky helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, gold pant combination with Sun Bowl patch on the right shoulder. The Sun Devils endured injury after injury beginning in fall camp and continuing throughout the season all the way through the final game of the regular season. Those injuries, along with transfer portal or NFL Draft entries, led to 17 starters being out in the Sun Bowl. That didn’t seem to slow ASU down as they traded punches on the scoreboard with Duke. Kenny Dillingham was more involved in the offensive playcalling, and as such, there was a noticeable difference in the flow of the offense. Despite playing with only one starting lineman, a backup quarterback, and running backs that began the season as 4th and 5th string on the depth chart, the Devils racked up over 600 yards of offense. It was two unfortunate turnovers in the last few minutes of the game that allowed the ninth win of the season to slip away, but it was a valiant effort that provides a sense of hope for the program going forward despite losing so much talent to graduation and the portal.

The Sparky helmet was worn for a third consecutive game in the Sun Bowl with the first of that three-game streak being the debut of the white Sparky helmet. The gold Sparky helmet with the single maroon center stripe and white facemask is an incredible look. Though it isn’t as iconic or cohesive as when it is worn with a maroon facemask, it complements the white away jersey well and makes for a crisp look. Aside from the Sun Bowl patch, it was an exact repeat of the uniform worn in Ames for the win against Iowa State. A uniform repeat within the same season is a rarity for ASU since the 2011 rebrand, but this felt like the right choice for this particular game. It wore well and looked good as the team outperformed expectations in that game.

RB Jason Brown had a career day in the loss to Duke (ASU Athletics Photo)

Sun Bowl (Gold Sparky with White Facemask/Maroon/Gold): A

Ranking the Uniforms

The Sun Devils played 13 games this season and wore 12 total uniform combinations. New core uniforms brought us a return of team names across the chest of the jerseys, a welcome and overdue change. Black helmets returned this season, as did black jerseys and pants, bringing us the first proper Blackout since 2018, which was a welcome sight and was worn in a thrilling win over TCU. We saw black a couple more times throughout the season, and it was good to see a return to using black sparingly as an alternate choice to spice things up a bit. Otherwise, it was a cavalcade of maroon and gold used in a variety of ways, all of them looking good because, let’s be honest, you can’t go wrong with maroon and gold. Overall, the Sun Devils wore Sparky five different times, three times on the road, once at home, and once in their bowl game. That makes for two straight seasons of seeing a dramatic increase in Sparky’s usage compared to the 13 seasons prior. Helmet decal style and choices were critical in determining what uniforms ended up in the bottom half versus the top half of the rankings as well. With all that said, the equipment room once again showed why they’re the best in the nation and even had this author pulling his foot out of his mouth with a groundbreaking uniform that was long overdue. This article will contain uniforms 7-12. Bear in mind that this is completely subjective, based on a combination of my own opinion as well as the reactions I saw, week in and week out, to each uniform from both ASU fans and national commentary. You will almost certainly disagree with me many times. That’s actually a good thing. It opens up the opportunity for conversation as a chance to discuss something with your friends or with me, which we are passionate about.

Without any further ado, here is Part 1 of the 2025 Uniformity Rankings:

12. Week 9 vs Houston: Gold Helmet/Black Jersey/Gold Pants

It is great to see the return of black jerseys and to see them being used for more than just the Blackout game; however, this particular combination didn’t quite hit. This is the first time that a core black uniform had no maroon in it. Not necessarily a bad thing, as maroon on black is a tough combination to do well on football uniforms. Maroon number outlines on past iterations were a nice, subtle use of the primary school color on the black alternates. But that wasn’t the issue with this uniform. Black pants would have probably been a more ideal choice, but the helmet decal was where the biggest issue lies for me. The black pitchfork decal had gold trim that matched the helmet and had no border around the trim to give any definitive structure to the part of the pitchfork logo that gives it any substantial depth. Instead, the pitchfork decal, which is already not the most commanding logo, had an even smaller presence. Not that it should, but the result of the game might play a part into this as well with it being a very odd game both in the crowd and on the field. This still wasn’t a bad look, but the rest of the 2025 uniforms were better than this one.

11. Week 7 at Utah: Black Helmet/White Jersey/Black Pants

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs against Utah Utes cornerback Don Saunders (4) and cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This one is tough to have this far down on the list because there are some good memories of games won in this uniform combination against USC in past seasons. In those seasons, the white jersey had black accents, though, so there was a little bit more to tie the black helmet and pants into the jersey as well. The decal is slick, and it works really well as an option on a black helmet, but past years have seen maroon and gold pitchfork decals on black helmets, and that seems like a great way to tie in the maroon and gold numbers and text from the white jersey to the black elements. It was good to see this uniform combination on the field again, despite its low ranking and the big loss that the Devils suffered while wearing it. This ranking doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be worn in the future, as I’m still definitely a proponent of this color combination, especially if the decals can tie in the primary colors a little more.

10. Week 1 vs NAU: Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants

One can never go wrong with the classic home color combination, and the lower ranking is not reflective of the gold helmet/maroon jersey/gold pant combination, just its execution. The home opener has traditionally remained a classic color combo game with the maroon pitchfork decal, and it should continue to do so. The pitchfork decal has seen different iterations throughout the years, from the original metal fleck that has been the most often used to a couple of different versions of chrome maroon pitchforks. This is the second consecutive season of using this particular chrome maroon pitchfork decal, and it is still the Achilles heel of this uniform. The maroon and gold of the decal do not match the maroon or gold hue of the other elements of the uniform. My biggest critique of it, though, is that there is no thinner maroon border to the maroon pitchfork’s gold, spiked trim. That gold trim becomes undetectable on the gold helmet, even in close-up TV shots, which minimizes the overall appearance of the decal to the narrow, maroon pitchfork. I have an appreciation and respect for the pitchfork and its place in Sun Devil Athletics and as the primary helmet decal, but this particular version of the traditional maroon pitchfork misses the mark a bit, and I hope to see something that more closely resembles the original pitchforks from the beginning of the 2011 rebrand in the future.

9. Week 3 vs Texas State: Maroon Monsoon

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hurdles in the second quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

This is the second consecutive season that the Maroon Monsoon has ended up in the bottom half of the rankings, which is crazy because it is one of my favorite combinations year in and year out. As has been the trend in the bottom uniforms thus far this season, the decal choice is again the culprit. The white pitchfork is too stark a contrast on the monochromatic maroon uniform and as a result, clashes rather than enhances. A gold pitchfork with a thin gold border around the maroon spike trim would have been a perfect choice. I also do miss the days of the asymmetric helmet with oversized pitchforks on the right side of the helmet and player numbers on the left side of the helmet. The oversized pitchfork became overused in the past, make no mistake, but it would be nice to see it brought back and used sparingly for games like this. Another note, the iridescent, color-change maroon helmet has run its course. There is, of course, a cost to reconditioning helmets with a different paint finish, but that candy coating paint finish is also pricey to simply maintain. It was a cool novelty for the first couple of seasons it was in use, but a more straightforward maroon finish would look better, and it would make the lives of those in the equipment room a lot easier, as matching decals with that unique paint finish is not an easy task.

8. Week 12 vs West Virginia: White PT* 42 Helmet/Maroon Jersey/White Pants

This Salute to Service uniform was a great look, and the only reason it landed in the bottom half of the rankings is that it is the third consecutive season that this uniform combination of the main color elements was used for the Salute to Service game. It would be nice to see a little variety in some of the elements from year-to-year. There have been some incredible Salute to Service alternate uniforms in years past, and while those are great, it doesn’t necessarily need to be that involved. Just simply switching up which helmet and decal colors are used each year could provide a little variety and generate a bit more interest. All that said, again, this is a really clean look, and as someone who loves traditions, if this color combo becomes a tradition, then it might win me over yet.

7. Week 10 at Iowa State and Sun Bowl: Gold Sparky Helmet with White Facemask/White Jersey/Gold Pants

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The same uniform combination was worn in two games this season, and it looked great both times. The fact that it is in the bottom half of the rankings is not an indictment on this incredible uniform combination, but instead a sign of how strong the top half of the rankings really are. Sparky looks incredible in this 1995 lookalike uniform combination. The white facemask plays really well with the white away jersey and is well complemented with the pops of white in Sparky’s eyes, his teeth, and the white border around him, further proving how important a border around the main design of the decal truly is. The Sun Devils performed well both times they wore this uniform, especially Jeff Sims, who had his best two games of the season wearing this uniform combination despite not coming out on top in the Sun Bowl.

That concludes Part 1 of the Uniformity rankings for ASU Football’s 12 uniform combinations of 2025. Stay tuned as Part 2 of the rankings will be coming very soon!