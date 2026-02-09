2025 Uniformity Sun Devil Football Uniform Rankings Part 2: 1-6

In Part 1 of Uniformity’s rankings, I counted down the bottom half of Sun Devil Football’s 2025 uniform combinations. Here in Part 2, the Top 6 uniforms will be revealed. Before we dive into the best looks of the season, let’s review the rankings from Part 1:

12. Week 9 vs. Houston: Gold Helmet/Black Jersey/Gold Pants

11. Week 7 at Utah: Black Helmet/White Jersey/Black Pants

10. Week 1 vs NAU: Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants

9. Week 3 vs. Texas State: Maroon Monsoon

8. Week 12 vs. West Virginia: Salute to Service White PT*42 Helmet/Maroon Jersey/White Pants

7. Week 10 at Iowa State/Sun Bowl vs. Duke: Gold Sparky Helmet with White Facemask/White Jersey/Gold Pants

Now, without any further ado, here are the six best uniforms of 2025:

6. Week 5 vs TCU: Blackout

We kick off the top half of the uniform rankings with ASU’s first true Blackout uniform since 2018. What a look it was as well, with a transition from a matte black to more of a satin gloss black finish on the helmet (which I thought was a great choice). The gold silhouette pitchfork provided just enough pop off the black shell to coordinate with all of the other gold accents on the uniform. The return of the gold Sun Devils team name across the chest for the first time since 2017 was also a welcome sight. While I always liked a maroon number border on the black jerseys just to tie in that primary color a bit more, I also understand and appreciate the choice to go with a bolder black and gold only look. It was a mean-looking uniform, and it was worn during a fun win over TCU, which makes it all the better to look back on.

5. Week 4 at Baylor: Gold Sparky Helmet/White Jersey/Gold Pants

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) makes a catch ahead of Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We have reached the top 5, and you’ll find a recurring theme for most of the remaining uniforms. Away jersey Sparky is all the way back in the 5th spot, which feels low, but as we go through the next four uniforms, it makes sense. This was a surprising and interesting choice so early in the season, but it was nice to not have to wait all year long to see the beloved, traditional Sparky helmet. I thought it was strategically a great choice, as Baylor often wears a similar colored helmet shell. So even if it’s just fodder, the idea that there were helmets that quarterback Sawyer Robertson was used to throwing to out on the field to mess with his eyes felt like a fun bit of gamesmanship. I would love to see the away gold Sparky helmet and white jersey uniform worn with maroon pants. It’s a classic look that has been a solid option for 30 years. It definitely feels like it’s missing from the ASU Football uniform arsenal, and I know that Sun Devil Nation is thirsting to see it again. With that being said, this is still a fantastic look and deserves the top 5 spot.

4. Week 2 vs Mississippi State: White Sparky Face Helmet/White Jersey/Gold Pants

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the ball for first down during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sparky made his first appearance of this season with the big Sparky face decal in week 2 for the second consecutive year. The Sun Devils replicated the uniform they wore against Mississippi State in 2024, but as a road version with a white helmet, white jersey, and gold pants. It was such a good look that it almost makes you forget the heart-wrenching loss that came in the waning moments of the game. Despite that loss, this uniform was one of the standout looks of the season.

3. Week 14 Territorial Cup: Gold Sparky Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants

Photo by Mark Dancho

The quintessential ASU football uniform was worn on Thanksgiving weekend. It was unfortunately worn in a losing effort, but nothing looks better in the confines of Sun Devil Stadium on the grass named for Frank Kush than the gold Sparky helmet, maroon jersey, and gold pants. This remains the best overall uniform that ASU has ever worn. It is at number 3 because the top two were either unexpected or beautiful one-offs that deserve some recognition. All said, we, and I mean all fans of college football, love Sparky.

2. Week 8 vs Texas Tech: 1975 Throwback

Wearing a white, or in this case, a vintage off-white jersey at home is usually against my uniform sensibilities, however this looked excellent. The vintage color truly gave it a different edge that a stark white uniform wouldn’t have been able to pull off. The homage to the 1975 team, as we celebrated their 50th anniversary in addition to their induction to the ASU Hall of Fame, was awesome as well. It also doesn’t hurt that the Sun Devils gave Texas Tech their only regular-season loss in these uniforms. This could have contended for the top spot if it weren’t for a couple of glaring inaccuracies on the uniform. If the sunburst decals were gold with maroon trim and lettering, and if the pants had double stripes, much like the 45th anniversary throwbacks did in 2020, this would have been a perfect uniform. Even still, this uniform looked so good, there’s no way it could be below the top 2.

1. Week 13 at Colorado: White Sparky Helmet/White Jersey/Maroon Pants

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

My fantasy away uniform was realized! This uniform is something I publicly wished for, but never thought would see the light of day. Lo and behold, it happened, and it was glorious. The first-ever white traditional Sparky decal helmet was worn with a white jersey and maroon pants, and it looked perfect. Wearing it on the road in a conference win makes it even sweeter, not because the win was particularly significant, but because that way, the debut of the white Sparky helmet will forever be associated with a win, and that makes me very happy. I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that the equipment room had this in the works already during a week that I had expressed some creative critiques, but they promptly had me pulling my foot out of my mouth with this perfect away uniform. Major round of applause to the equipment room for pitching this, as well as all of those who approved this, as it is something that most certainly would not have been approved in prior years. While Sparky looks best on a gloss gold helmet, it is awesome to see Sparky get to participate in the uniform variety party that we’ve all had so much fun with over the last 15 seasons. This was definitely the crown jewel of the ASU Football uniform season, and it deserves this top spot.

Thus concludes the 2025 Uniformity Rankings of Sun Devil Football uniforms. Agree or disagree with the list? Tweet me at @ASU_Uniformity or @sundevilcole7. Thank you all for reading this season, and keep an eye out for new Uniformity content.