2026 WR Jeremiah Johnson flips pledge from Navy to ASU

Truth be told, Rancho Mirage (Calif.) wide receiver Jeremiah Johnson was surprised when, during a Mexico trip with his girlfriend and her family winding down to a conclusion, he heard from Arizona State and the Sun Devils’ interest in him. It was a team that was in contact during his junior year, but didn’t hear from them since.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Johnson, who was committed to Navy and planning to enroll in Annapolis in a few weeks, knew that he could not pass on this opportunity that took place last Wednesday, and 48 hours later he was back in Tempe for his second visit there, squeezing in a trip before the recruiting dead period begins, and this time it was one that concluded with a commitment.

“It’s a crazy story,” Johnson admitted. “In my junior year, I went to a camp out there (at ASU), I made some big plays, did what I did, and they showed some interest. But I didn’t hear from them since, and I thought that was my end of the line with them. They didn’t sign a class of 2026 receiver, and now they were really short on receivers. So I went there on a visit and everything worked out.

“I was very surprised. My goal was always to play at the highest level. I bet on myself and I believe in my abilities. A lot of people were telling me ‘you’re not going to play, and this and that.’ Well, I believe in the developmental part of this, with my (wide receivers) coach being Hines Ward. So that’s a big thing for me too. This is a great opportunity and I know I will be developed to a high level.”

Johnson stated that Ward was very specific in the feedback that he gave him in terms of what made Arizona State pursue him to be part of the program.

“When he went over my film while I was on the visit, he said that he loves my ability to go up and get the ball,” Johnson described. “he could tell that I’m not scared, I’m a hungry player who has a knack for the football. I’ll go up and get it no matter what. He loves my speed. He said he loves my blocking, and that’s one thing that stood out on my tape, too. He values that a lot and likes that my frame is on the bigger side.”

ASU was the wide receiver’s only Power Four offer, and his first visit to a program of that caliber was eye-opening, especially when it came to the facilities. Yet, the relationship element of his trip resonated quite a bit as well and led to his decision.

“The coaching staff’s hospitality and the welcome were real,” Johnson remarked. “A lot of people say that they see fake love on visits, but I felt like it was all real. They showed me how they’re a family on this team. In this world of college football, it’s really hard to create a family with the transfer portal and people leaving. How they run their program and how different it is from a lot of other programs in college football surprised me.

“When I met coach Kenny (Dillingham), he was really a down-to-earth guy, and someone I’d love to have as my head coach. That he stood out to me, too, because I would love to get coached up by him.”

Johnson, who is set to join his new teammates in the next two weeks, admitted that the decision to decommit from Navy was “very hard.” At the same time, he does acknowledge that when contacted by ASU seemingly out of nowhere, it was indeed a premonition that the path of his college career was about to change.

“I’m a big believer in signs,” Johnson explained. “This is all worked out in a perfect way, and it’s a blessing. This opportunity fell into my lap, and I believe I was supposed to end at Arizona State.

“That’s where my journey was supposed to be.”