Four-star 2027 Chandler Basha OL Jake Hildebrand discusses his pledge to ASU

Four-star 2027 Chandler Basha offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand, one of the top in-state prospects of his class, has committed to Arizona State. The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder announced in front of a large audience at his high school on Tuesday afternoon. In an exclusive interview with Devils Digest, the No. 8 offensive tackle nationally in the 2027 class discussed his decision to stay home.

Hildebrand, one of ASU’s six in-state golden ticket recipients, given by the Sun Devils to the top 2027 local prospects, is the No. 92 prospect nationally and the No. 2 prospect in Arizona, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. Hildebrand’s connection with the staff since day one was vital to his commitment.

“I’ve known the coaches since I was a freshman,” Hildebrand said. “They offered me when I was actually in eighth grade. So the relationship’s been built for many years.”

Hildebrand said seeing a player like former Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor, who was drafted No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2026 NFL Draft, showed him how much he can be developed into a next-level player at ASU.

“With (offensive line coach Saga Tuitele’s) eyes, I like to say, he was able to see that talent and coach him up for three years, and finally be able to be a first-round pick, only playing football for four years, is really crazy,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand is the highest-rated prospect out of Arizona to commit to the Sun Devils since N’Keal Harry in 2016. He hopes more homegrown talent will follow in his footsteps.

“Staying home is definitely a blessing,” Hildebrand said. “I want more kids from the state of Arizona to stay home and be Sun Devils.”

Hear more from Hildebrand and his decision to choose the Sun Devils in the video above.