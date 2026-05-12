2027 St. Louis LB Marshaun Ivy commits to the Sun Devils

Another season, another linebacker from Missouri joins the ranks in Tempe. Following in the footsteps of New Mexico State transfer Keyshaun Elliott, who hails from Richmond, Mo., and St. Louis’ Mason Marden, who is a true freshman this year at ASU, Cardinal Ritter College Prep standout and 6-foot-3 220-pound Marshaun Ivy, who also hails from St. Louis, announced his commitment to Arizona State on Tuesday. Ivy is ranked Top 10 among all 2027 prospects in his state, and nationally Top 60 among all linebackers.

NEW: Arizona State has dipped into the Midwest to land St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep LB Marshaun Ivy. Strong pickup for coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff.



🔗 https://t.co/wH6M60aPvG pic.twitter.com/Csp93DPkvI — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) May 12, 2026

“I have an amazing relationship with Coach Coop,” said Ivy in regards to ASU’s linebackers coach AJ Cooper. “From the jump, he and Coach Dillingham have been consistent, truthful guys and are the type of people I just want to be around. Coach Coop sees me as a MIKE linebacker, coming downhill, filling the hole, and being a run stopper. The scheme is a great fit for me because we run the same scheme at Cardinal Ritter, and I will have a couple of add-ons, a couple of blitzes at Arizona State.

“I visited there for the third time, and it definitely sealed the deal. I was actually already committed that whole visit; I just didn’t make it public. I really liked the consistency, and everyone were those same guys since I took my first visit there. They’ve been calling my phone on the regular, checking up on me, whether that’s after practice, after a game, congratulating me on big accomplishments…just all of that. The players I talked to on the visit said it’s fun to be on the team. It’s a great environment, and nobody really has a bad day because you’re always in the sun, you’re always happy to embrace being a Sun Devil , and happy to play for Coach Dillingham. I liked how all of the guys mesh with each other and how I mesh with the guys. Those are the players that I just want to just be around, and feel like I can have a great time down there.

“That was my biggest question going into the visit, ‘how would I get along with the players?’ And that just blew my mind that it was amazing.”

While Ivy had over 20 Power Four offers, his only official visit was to ASU. He told Devils Digest that he’s on track to graduate high school in December and enroll at Arizona State in the 2027 spring semester.