Amid tough schedule, myriad of new starters Dillingham broadcasts optimism

Exactly 60 days before Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham will lead his team onto Frank Kush Field at Mountain America Stadium to kick off the 2026 season against Morgan State, he found himself at Big 12 Media Days, speaking on the future.

The Sun Devils’ upcoming season is full of unknowns. While the coaching staff has remained stable, many starting roles will be filled by players stepping up or stepping into their first year with the program. Key roles, such as who will be behind center for that Week 1 matchup, are undefined, and first-time experiences, like the Union Jack Classic contest in London, add a fun yet challenging hurdle to the schedule.

All eyes will be on the fourth-year head coach and his team as they navigate their third Big 12 campaign — the first without cornerstone pieces like QB Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Dillingham, however, isn’t concerned about a team that will have a largely new look.

“I want to be the best version that we can be,” Dillingham said. “Other people think about how many wins or what is that. I want to be the very best we can be. Our guys, the work ethic that they have right now, the commitment they’re putting in, it gives me a lot of faith that we got a chance to be the best team we can be.”

The Sun Devils reached the mountaintop in their first year in the conference, but couldn’t match that level of success in 2025, finishing 8-5 with a Sun Bowl loss after battling numerous key injuries throughout the year. Dillingham doesn’t look at it as a lost season, however, noting how his team fought against opponents who brought their all.

“You’re going to get everybody’s best game when you’re the hunted,” Dillingham expressed. “I still think last year our guys played well as the hunted.”

The 2026 season will center on keeping the momentum of the program persisting forward. Dillingham explained how he and his coaching staff scoured the transfer portal for players who are process-driven, not result-driven, with the understanding that that’s part of the equation that made the 2024 team successful.

And while Dillingham doesn’t make preseason predictions or care about others’ guesses, he’s ready to push his team to go as far as they’re capable of going.

“We’ll never be content,” Dillingham exclaimed. “You’re always striving to be better, you’re always striving to push better, push for more, push for more. The day that I stop trying to push for more is the day that I’m complacent and content, and that’s not what you want. You should always want more.”

Only time will tell how much more the 2026 iteration of the Sun Devils will push to reach.

***

Dillingham had many starting roles to fill, most notably at signal caller, after his starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, decided to leave ASU for LSU following an injury-riddled 2025 campaign in which he appeared in just seven games, passing for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns to three interceptions.

Jeff Sims filled in as an adequate replacement, throwing for 1,261 yards with 10 passing touchdowns to six interceptions, but the then-redshirt senior exhausted his eligibility.

ASU returns redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer, who spent most of last year recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in high school. Dillingham also brought in four-star freshman Jake Fette, who arrived on campus to practice with the team this past spring.

Dillingham also dove into the transfer portal, finding rising redshirt senior QB Mikey Keene and Cutter Boley, a member of the 2025 SEC All-Freshman team. Dillingham, who served as the offensive coordinator at Oregon before becoming ASU’s head man, originally tried to convince Boley to go to Eugene out of high school.

“I remembered he was a really good athlete,” Dillingham recalled. “People don’t give him enough credit for his athleticism. He’s a very good athlete, was a good basketball player. He had all the arm strength and all the ability … when he went into the portal, watching his tape really fast, but I remembered who he was … I knew I wanted to target (Boley) from the beginning.”

Despite Dillingham finally landing Boley, the former Kentucky Wildcat wasn’t named the starter at any point during the spring, even while taking the majority of first-team reps.

According to Dillingham, the battle for QB1 is still raging, and he’s in no rush to award anyone the spot, saying he’ll wait until the team is heading into the first week of the season at the latest.

“We’ll announce it whenever they separate themselves,” Dillingham explained. “If somebody separates themselves, and the team sees it, then the team knows, everybody knows, and it’s just a formality.”

***

Dillingham didn’t travel to Big 12 Media Days inside the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, alone. Most member schools brought a handful of players to represent them, but Dillingham and ASU invited all seven members of the team’s Pat Tillman Leadership Council.

The 2026 edition of the Leadership Council is downsized from 11 members and features only one returner, rising senior defensive lineman C.J. Fite. The 10 other members from a season ago have all either left the program due to the draft, transfer portal, expiring eligibility, or, in the unique case of Clayton Smith, returned to the team, but only after spending multiple months away dealing with a waiver issue.

Despite an almost entirely new group wearing the badge with honor, it hasn’t taken them long to jump into their leadership roles with authority and build a baseline mentality for the team.

“The Leadership Council here has done a great job, along with a lot of other guys who got votes, establishing a culture, establishing a work ethic, establishing those things that do bring success,” Dillingham said. “These guys on this council, these guys on this team, they love the process, they love the work, and they believe in what we’re doing, and they’ve really brought in the rest of the team.”

Alongside Fite, running back Kyson Brown, tight end Khamari Anderson, offensive lineman Jalen Klemm, linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu, defensive back Montana Warren, and transfer DB Lyrik Rawls were named to the council.

Rawls earned his way onto the council quickly, becoming the second player after now-Chicago Bear Keyshaun Elliott to join almost immediately after transferring, and he did so by showcasing his work ethic and consistency.

“Every single day you know what you’re going to get with him,” Dillingham explained.

In Texas, the council had the opportunity to interact with the media and represent ASU, but before they got to work, they got to play.

Dillingham and the members of the council were in attendance for Monday’s World Cup Round of 16 matchup between Spain and Portugal at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, watching Spain prevail after scoring the only goal of the game in the 91st minute.

Dillingham only realized the match was taking place after looking into why flights to the city were so expensive, but he found a way to get himself and the seven Sun Devils into the stadium.

“I tell our guys, ‘College sports and college is about the memories you create,” Dillingham revealed. “You’ll create a lot of memories on the field, you’ll create a lot of memories in the locker room after wins, but my job is to help these guys be successful in life, on the field and off the field, and then create memories that they’ll have forever. I think this is a memory that these guys will have forever.”

***

Texas is far from the farthest ASU football will travel in 2026. On September 19, the Sun Devils will take the field at Wembley Stadium in London to face Kansas State in the Union Jack Classic. The trip creates both exciting opportunities and hardship for Dillingham and Co.

“I told our team, ‘The biggest challenge is us this year, managing the schedule,’” Dillingham disclosed.

In an attempt to make the trip as easy and simple as possible, the Sun Devils will travel to London directly following their Week 2 matchup against Texas A&M in College Station — a difficult task in its own right — giving them a week to prepare for the game on English soil.

And while preparing for the game will take up the bulk of their time and energy, the hope is that the players enjoy the unique opportunity to do something none of them has ever done before.

“I wanted to do the London game, because at the end of the day college football is still about these players,” Dillingham said. “It’s still about 18-to-22-year-olds and their experience in college and the memories they make.”

No matter how enjoyable the trip ends up being, the difficulties of the schedule won’t stop after arriving back home in Tempe, either.

ASU will get Week 4 off to recuperate from the game and journey, but with that comes playing in succession the final nine games on the schedule, a stretch that spans from early October to late November, without another week off.

The hope is that the trade-offs are worth it, and the Sun Devils come out on the other side better for it.

“We created a challenge for ourselves,” Dillingham admitted. “But if we go take care of business, play the game we want to play, prepare how we want to prepare, it can also bring us together, and we can turn (it) into a positive.”