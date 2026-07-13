Arizona State breaks Willie Bloomquist era record with 10 MLB Draft picks

Inbox

Arizona State baseball’s 2026 season ended in disappointment, as for the second year in a row the Sun Devils’ march toward Omaha was cut short in the regional round. However, 42 days after the program’s 5-4 campaign-crushing walk-off loss to Ole Miss, it reentered the national baseball conversation with a bang.

Ten Sun Devils heard their names called over the course of the MLB Draft, which took place in Philadelphia, kickstarting All-Star Week on July 11 and 12. The double-digit figure surpassed last year’s mark by one and was the most ASU selections since 2012. The Sun Devils finished tied with UCLA for the third-most draftees, just short of SEC powerhouses Arkansas and Georgia, which had 12 and 13, respectively.

The 10 also helped increase ASU’s record for players selected in the MLB Draft to 496. And while aiding that number is a dream come true for every player, the end goal is to add to the Sun Devils’ ever-growing total of 119 alumni who have made the major leagues — second all-time only to USC’s 121.

Arizona State is still fighting to get back to the mountaintop; nevertheless, head coach Willie Bloomquist and Co. continue to prove they can identify and develop top-of-the-line talent that MLB organizations believe can make an impact at the highest level.

Here’s a look at the 10 Sun Devils selected, and what their futures could hold.

Left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon, Toronto Blue Jays, pick No. 39

Cole Carlon has floated around the first round in mock drafts since the start of the collegiate season, and on Day 1, his status as a first-round talent was etched into reality.

Carlon, a Tempe native who committed to ASU out of Corona del Sol High School, broke out in a big way as a sophomore, putting himself on the map with a 3.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts to 25 walks in 54 innings of relief across a team-leading 26 appearances. His performance earned him All-Big 12 first-team and NCBWA All-America honors, paving the way for him to start on Friday nights as a junior.

When given the opportunity to do just that, he didn’t disappoint, posting a 3.87 ERA with 133 strikeouts — good for second in the conference — to 31 walks in 83.2 innings pitched. For the second season in a row, Carlon made the All-Big 12 first team.

The southpaw touched 100.7 MPH with his fastball on April 17 against BYU in Provo, but a late-season velocity dip raised concerns. Still, Toronto decided to make Carlon the 53rd first-round selection in school history, the first Sun Devil to go in the first round since Spencer Torkelson and Alika Williams both did it in 2020, and the first pitcher to go in the first since Mike Leake went eighth overall in 2009.

The Blue Jays have had some recent high-level success with collegiate pitchers. The team took Trey Yesavage from ECU with the 20th overall pick in 2024, and he was making postseason starts a little over a year later.

Carlon has faced questions on his ability to start long term, but he already has an elite fastball-slider combo, and if Toronto can help him improve his curveball or change — or add a new pitch to his arsenal altogether — as well as his command, not only starting, but being a highly effective starter, could be in the cards.

Shortstop Nu’u Contrades, San Diego Padres, pick No. 186

Nu’u Contrades has been a cornerstone piece of the Sun Devils since joining the team in 2023, from earning an All-Pac 12 honorable mention as a freshman to being named a co-captain of the team prior to the 2026 season.

Contrades has battled injuries throughout his time in the maroon and gold, from a back injury that cost him the majority of his sophomore season, to a hand injury that stole the final month of his 2025 campaign, to a hamstring issue this past year. Still, the talent, when healthy, was never in question.

Contrades, even when unable to play at 100%, was a key contributor to ASU’s offensive efforts in 2026, posting a .366/.434/.762 slash line, good for a 1.197 OPS, the sixth-highest in the Big 12. His 21 home runs were second on the Sun Devils, and he managed to steal 10 bases on the season, even with his aforementioned hamstring issue. Contrades is 33-for-36 in career stolen base attempts.

The four-year Sun Devil was taken much higher than his MLB Pipeline draft prospect ranking of 255 and his Baseball America ranking of 251, but the Padres clearly saw the appeal of Contrades, who hit the ball hard while striking out only 12.3% of the time in 2026.

Interestingly, Contrades was announced as a shortstop despite playing only third and second base in his collegiate career. When healthy, Contrades looked every bit the role of a good defensive infielder.

No matter where Contrades ends up playing on the dirt, the fact remains that the Padres farm system is devoid of infield talent, with only one primary infielder in the top 10 of Baseball America’s top 30 Padres prospects. Additionally, outside of Contrades, the organization only drafted four other infielders.

Still, Contrades’ path to the majors with the Padres might not be easy. The organization has developed extremely talented position players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill in recent years, but President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller is known for trading promising prospects for established talent.

Right-handed pitcher Derek Schaefer, St. Louis Cardinals, pick No. 204

Derek Schaefer returned to the Valley, where he was born and attended Cactus Shadows High School, ahead of his 2025 sophomore season after winning the National Championship with Tennessee as a freshman.

Schaefer bounced between starting and relieving in his first year in the maroon and gold, but had a more stable role in 2026, operating as the Sun Devils’ primary closer.

He recorded nine saves and increased his strikeouts per nine from 9.7 to 11.2 while lowering his walks per nine from 4.2 to 3.7, but his ERA remained inflated at 5.88 across 33.2 innings, largely due to two separate six-earned-run blowup outings.

Schaefer’s fastball, which can touch the upper 90s, is his calling card, and part of what surely made him stand out to the Cardinals at pick No. 204 despite his inconsistencies and a Baseball America draft prospect ranking of 403.

The Cardinals have been a mixed bag when it comes to pitching development in recent years. While Michael McGreevy has turned into an All-Star-caliber starter, there’s only one homegrown reliever on the team with an ERA under 3.50: Gordon Graceffo. Additionally, Andre Pallante and Matthew Liberatore have both faced their ups and downs, and former top prospects Tink Hence and Tekoah Roby have failed to break through and fallen down prospect lists.

The Cardinals are only in year two under analytically minded general manager Chaim Bloom; however, that new mindset could help Schaefer as he develops into a professional pitcher.

Right-handed pitcher Alex Overbay, Pittsburgh Pirates, pick No. 228

Alex Overbay, son of former big leaguer Lyle, transferred to ASU prior to 2026 after serving as UNLV’s closer in 2025. As a Sun Devil, Overbay did a little bit of everything, making four starts and 16 appearances out of the bullpen.

The right-hander struggled as a starter, posting a 13.50 ERA across 10.2 innings pitched, but was much more effective out of the bullpen, where he managed a 3.16 ERA over 31.1 innings. Overall, Overbay recorded 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings to 5.8 walks per nine, while also allowing 12 hits per nine.

Despite some of Overbay’s underlying numbers not necessarily jumping off the page, the Pirates have reason to be interested in his high-velocity fastball, which he often uses to set up his slider. If Pittsburgh can refine Overbay to limit walks and give up less contact, he could emerge as a quality relief option.

Luckily for Overbay, the Pirates organization has been stellar at developing pitching in recent times. From starters Paul Skenes and Braxton Ashcraft to reliever Carmen Mlodzinski to minor leaguers Seth Hernandez and Hunter Barco, Pittsburgh has a truly talented crop of young arms. The biggest issue for Overbay could prove to be standing out among the crowd.

Left-handed pitcher Sean Fitzpatrick, San Diego Padres, pick No. 245

Sean Fitzpatrick ended up landing in the Padres organization alongside his 2026 co-captain Nu’u Contrades after a breakout 2026 senior season.

Fitzpatrick transferred from Arkansas to ASU after his freshman season and went on to post ERAs of 6.52 and 11.57 in his first two seasons as a Sun Devil. The southpaw bucked the trend in a major way in year three, posting a 3.12 ERA with 45 strikeouts to 13 walks in 26 innings of relief across 31 appearances. His performance throughout the season earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Part of what led to the crafty sidearm lefty’s success was getting his fastball up from the high-eighties to the low-nineties consistently, topping out around 93 MPH.

As with Contrades, Fitzpatrick will have to navigate the Padres’ unique approach toward minor league talent, but on the bright side, if there’s one area that the Padres excel in, it’s getting the most out of their relief pitchers, with homegrown All-Star Adrian Morejon being one of the best examples. If the organization can help Fitzpatrick limit his walks, his unique delivery and propensity to miss bats could help him rise through the system all the way to the big league bullpen.

Right-handed pitcher Kole Klecker, Minnesota Twins, pick No. 287

Kole Klecker, like Derek Schaefer, returned home to join ASU after starting his collegiate career elsewhere and parlayed the opportunity into being drafted.

Klecker was born in Mesa, Arizona, and attended Hamilton High School before spending three years at TCU, where he made a trip to Omaha during his freshman campaign, which ended with him being named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets. His final two seasons as a Horned Frog were, by comparison, underwhelming, with ERA’s over 4.65.

As a Sun Devil, Klecker had what was statistically his best season since his freshman year, posting a 4.57 ERA with 78 strikeouts to 24 walks across 13 starts and one relief appearance, totaling 69 innings pitched.

The senior came up clutch when he was needed the most, tossing eight innings of three-hit, two-walk baseball against South Dakota State, striking out a career-high 13 along the way, to keep ASU alive in the Lincoln Regional.

Klecker will join a Twins organization that has helped develop effective major league starters such as Joe Ryan, Taj Bradley and Bailey Ober. With six pitchers among Baseball America’s top 15 Twins prospects, however, Klecker might need to take an additional leap in terms of command and stuff to stand out.

Right-handed pitcher Jaden Alba, St. Louis Cardinals, pick No. 414

Jaden Alba spent three years at ASU, but could never land a consistent role. The right-hander made 12 starts and 25 appearances out of the bullpen for the Sun Devils, and in 2026 in particular made four starts to 13 relief outings.

In 2026, as Alba struggled with inconsistency in his role, he struggled with inconsistency in his performances. Three separate blowups, where he gave up six runs or more, helped inflate his ERA to 6.52 across 49.2 innings pitched. He ended his year strong, however, with four strong innings against Ole Miss in the Lincoln Regional.

Like Schaefer, Alba, if he chooses to sign, will be entering a Cardinals organization that’s been hit-or-miss at developing pitching. On the other hand, the analytical approach brought on by new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom could help maximize a pitcher who’s shown flashes of success, but not been able to sustain it.

Alba might have figured something out on his own, too. The righty posted a 1.13 ERA in 16 innings pitched for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer, albeit with a 4.5 walks per nine rate that will need to be lowered in pro ball.

Right-handed pitcher Colin Linder, Miami Marlins, pick No. 445

Colin Linder transferred to ASU from Texas A&M — where he didn’t see game action — ahead of 2025, but missed the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. When he returned to the mound in 2026, he experienced his fair share of bumps in the road.

Linder was a member of the weekend rotation to start the year, but found himself in the bullpen after giving up four runs in four innings against Tennessee, making just four more starts the rest of the way. There were bright spots, however, including a one-hit, six-strikeout, four-inning relief appearance against San Diego State where he picked up the win.

All in all, Linder posted a 5.40 ERA with 62 strikeouts to 36 walks across 50 innings spread between seven starts and 13 relief appearances.

Linder will need to rein in his 6.5 walks per nine mark to have success in pro ball, but his command should naturally improve some as he continues to distance himself from surgery. Luckily for him, the Marlins have also quietly become a hotbed for pitching development, with young arms Max Meyer and Eury Perez establishing themselves in the majors after rocky starts to their careers, which included Tommy John for both.

Shortstop PJ Moutzouridis, Minnesota Twins, pick No. 557

PJ Moutzouridis transferred to ASU from Cal ahead of the 2026 season as a glove-first shortstop, coming off a down sophomore year in which he posted an OPS below .700. As a Sun Devil, he continued to flash the leather while also answering questions about his bat.

Moutzouridis slashed .286/.410/.417 with four home runs, 40 RBIs and 33 walks to just 38 strikeouts in 254 plate appearances — a skill that should help him if he decides to sign and make the jump to professional baseball.

The Twins have called up position-player talent such as Austin Martin, Brooks Lee, and ASU’s own Luke Keaschall in recent years, although none of the trio sports eye-popping statistics. Moutzouridis could have a path to join them in the show if he performs well in the minors, as only two infielders sit inside Baseball America’s top 10 prospects for the Twins system.

The big question, however, is: will Moutzouridis sign?

As a junior with one more year of eligibility, it wouldn’t necessarily be surprising to see the shortstop pass up on agreeing to terms as a 19th-round pick, betting on himself to be taken in a higher, more advantageous spot next year.

Outfielder Dean Toigo, New York Yankees, pick No. 608

Dean Toigo transferred to ASU from UNLV with expectations surrounding him for 2026. He was the reigning Mountain West Co-Player of the Year and was picked to be the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

And while the fifth-year didn’t end the campaign with the award in his trophy case, he was far from a disappointment.

Toigo slashed .321/.422/.650, with his 1.072 OPS and 20 home runs being good for third on the team. He showed a good eye, walking at a 9.9% clip and striking out only 14.8% of the time — very respectable for a hitter with as much power as Toigo has.

As a 23-year-old, soon-to-be 24-year-old, age was working against him in the draft, but he found a home with the Yankees at the very end. The organization will be hoping that his ability to flat-out hit in college translates to a wooden bat and the professional game.

If Toigo does continue to hit, he could have a relatively clear path to the majors, with the Yankees only having three outfielders in their Baseball America top 30 prospects list.

While only the aforementioned 10 Sun Devils were the only selections from ASU, there were a handful of other players whose selections impact the program.

RHP Chase Meyer was taken by the Chicago Cubs with the 227th pick. Meyer transferred from West Virginia to Arizona State after the conclusion of the 2026 season, which ended early for him. Meyer was dismissed from the WVU program on March 3, having appeared in just two games before then. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2025, recording a 3.94 ERA in 48 innings pitched.

Shortstop Isaiah Lane, who was committed to joining ASU from NAIA Hope International, was taken by the Minnesota Twins with pick No. 377. Lane slashed .351/.462/.649 across 28 games for the Royals in 2026.

Two high school commits were also selected, with Corona del Sol first baseman Kellan Tom going to the Twins with pick No. 251 and RHP Gunnar Garrison from Eaton High School in Eaton, Colorado, going to the Baltimore Orioles at pick No. 530.

Only time will tell whether any of the four will suit up for the Sun Devils instead of signing with the respective organizations that selected them.

One big-name commit who wasn’t selected is Queen Creek High School shortstop Jet Berry, who’s Perfect Game’s No. 115 prospect in the class of 2026.

There were also three key draft-eligible members of the Sun Devils 2025 lineup who weren’t selected: first baseman Dominic Smaldino, third baseman Austen Roellig and catcher Brody Briggs. All three should return to ASU in 2026.