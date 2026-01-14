ASU braces for a challenging road test against No. 1 Arizona

There are games on the schedule, and then there are nights that define a season. For Arizona State, Saturday’s trip to Tucson falls squarely into the latter.

The Sun Devils head to McKale Center to face No. 1 Arizona, a program firing on all cylinders at 16-0, with marquee wins over ranked opponents and a freshman star already performing beyond his years. For ASU, it is a measuring-stick moment, one steeped in rivalry, recent frustration, and the challenge of surviving an environment that has humbled even the toughest teams.

Head coach Bobby Hurley did not sugarcoat it.

“Yeah, they’re great,” Hurley noted. “Really outstanding basketball team. Pretty much a complete team and dominant inside the paint around the basket.”

Arizona’s numbers tell the same story. The Wildcats average 91.1 points per game, rank fourth nationally in rebounding, and sit second in college basketball in points from two-pointers. They punish teams at the rim, thrive on second chances, and control games physically.

That reality demands a different kind of preparation for ASU. The lessons the Sun Devils took from teams like BYU won’t automatically translate against the nation’s top-ranked squad.

“Things we did at BYU don’t translate well,” Hurley explained. “Getting into a track meet with Arizona. We’ve got to do a good job managing the game and being ready for their force on the interior.”

That word—force—frames the challenge. Arizona’s attack is relentless, driven by pace, power, and efficiency inside. Freshman forward Koa Peat leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per game while shooting better than 56 percent from three, adding another layer to an already daunting matchup. ASU recruited Peat before he committed to Arizona, and now the Sun Devils must contend with the finished product.

“He’s a special talent,” Hurley stated. “He’s been a winner at every stage—high school and USA Basketball. He’s a big part of what they do now. Doesn’t play like a freshman, doesn’t look like a freshman.”

Arizona’s resume reinforces its standing. Wins over then-No. 3 Florida, No. 15 UCLA, No. 20 Auburn, and No. 12 Alabama have validated the Wildcats’ top ranking. Their dominance at home only intensifies the challenge.

For ASU, the mental side matters as much as the tactical one. The Sun Devils enter at 10-6, having lost four of their last five games. The recent loss to Colorado, a team winless in conference play for two years, still stings. But the win over Kansas State offered a boost.

“I think our state of mind is important,” Hurley remarked. “If the last one hadn’t gone our way, I’d be more concerned than I already am. But the guys’ mindset is better just from getting a win at home the other day.”

That mindset will be tested almost immediately. McKale Center is not just loud, it is consuming, especially for players who have never experienced the ASU-Arizona rivalry firsthand.

“It’s hard to simulate what they’re going to experience tomorrow,” Hurley said. “There are very few places in the country with that type of crowd and that intensity.”

Hurley acknowledged the limits of preparation. Noise drills, hand signals, and walk-throughs can only go so far. The reality hits once the ball is in the air.

“They’ll experience it tomorrow when they get there,” he added.

For Hurley, the rivalry carries personal weight, even as he balances that emotion with professional routine.

“I’ve shared with them what the game means to me,” he noted. “I’m not saying I don’t prepare for every game or that my intensity isn’t amped up, but there’s a little more meaning in this one because of what it means to the fan bases in the state.”

Last season’s matchup in Tempe spilled beyond basketball, marked by heightened emotions and a chippy ending that included BJ Freeman headbutting Caleb Love, an incident that preceded Freeman’s eventual dismissal. This year’s ASU roster, filled with international players, brings a different dynamic.

“Our guys this year are a little different,” Hurley observed. “The international guys don’t really participate in the trash-talking side of things.”

That does not mean the edge will be absent. Arizona fiercely protects its home floor, and history backs it up. Wins are rare there, and Hurley knows it.

“With that team, that building, that place, and how many people have won there over the years, Arizona’s record on that floor isn’t too shabby,” he said.

If ASU hopes to stay competitive, much of the responsibility falls on freshman center Massamba Diop. The junior has surged offensively, averaging 14.6 points per game and scoring 20 in each of his last three contests. Defensively, his growth has been even more impressive, with 12 blocks in his last three games after taking nine games to reach that mark earlier in the season.

“Massamba is going to be tested in the most severe way,” Hurley stated. “His play has been encouraging. He’s always shown huge upside.”

Arizona’s interior pressure makes Diop’s presence essential, turning the matchup into a test of whether ASU can physically withstand the paint and stay connected long enough to compete.

“The progress he’s made on defense is crucial for us,” Hurley explained. “Arizona is as good as anybody in the country at scoring in the lane. His presence will be vital for our ability to hang in there inside.”