ASU defensive end Clayton Smith wins NCAA eligibility appeal, returns in 2026

ASU defensive end Clayton Smith did go through a successful appeal with the NCAA to be granted a sixth year of eligblity accoring to several individuals close to the matter

An individual close to this situation told me that due to the fact that the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Smith, who redshirted at Oklahoma in 2021, and due to injury, played in just four games in 2022, which in essence resulted in an unofficial redshirt year, had a compelling case to be granted eligblity for the upcoming season.

This news is much welcomed for a defensive end role that lost its top three players in 2025, Prince Dorbah, Justin Wodtly, and Elijah O’Neal, who all exhausted their eligblity. Yet, the Sun Devils did very well in the transfer portal (before the NCAA ruled on Smith) landing Jalen Thompson from Michigan State who last year posted 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and 2.5 sacks, as well as Baylor transfer Emar’rion Winston wh in 2025 tallied 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and three sacks.

Therefore, Smith’s return elevates the level of competition quite a bit. In his three seasons to date, Smith, who represented Arizona State in the Big 12 Media days last summer and was part of the players’ Pat Tillman Leadership Council, notched 53 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. All three players are seniors this year.

The return of the defensive end does come with some intrgue as the recently published 2026 Sun Devil roster does list him as an athlete, which, according to those individuals with knowledge of the matter, means that he is expected to see limited snaps at wide receiver in certain situations that can best utilize his 6-foot-4 frame. Nonetheless, he is fully expected to log the lion’s share of his game day reps at his original defensive role.

Senior Roman Pitre, sophomore Albert Smith, who showed some flashes, and junior college transfer Kirtland Vakalahi are other players who will compete for a two-deep spot, a competition that has now elevated tenfold due to the Clayton Smith news.