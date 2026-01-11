ASU earns first Big 12 victory at a timely point in the season

Saturday’s matinee was more than a conference play matchup for Arizona State; it was a pivotal moment in this 2025-26 campaign.

“We had to win this game, it was no other option,” Senior guard Anthony “Pig” Johnson said. “Either we were going to win this game, or we were going to be in a dark place that we’re going to have to crawl out of.”

The Sun Devils were coming off four straight losses dating back to Dec. 17 against UCLA, and they’d already dropped two games in Big 12 play to start their conference scheduling. The latest of which came in the form of a 28-point blowout against No.9 BYU.

Looking forward is more daunting than reminiscing about ASU fans, a trip down south to Tucson against in-state rivals No.1 Arizona is around the bend, and then head coach Bobby Hurley leads his team on a trip to face No.7 Houston.

“I told the guys when you start losing, it feels like, ‘when are you going to win again,’” Hurley said. “But tonight was our night.”

Freshman center Massamba Diop scored 20 points for a third straight game while adding five blocks as a short-handed ASU (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) team, rotating just seven players, hung on to defeat Kansas State (9-7, 0-3 Big 12) 87-84 at Desert Financial Arena.

The Wildcats came into Tempe and caused problems. The game consisted of nine ties and nine lead changes, and both teams held the advantage for about 16 minutes.

The Sun Devils managed to pull away in the second half thanks to an 18-3 run. The period that lasted over six minutes saw them regain the advantage and take a commanding nine-point lead with just over four minutes to go.

The game, however, was far from over as a contest once Hurley’s teams reestablished an advantage. With two minutes and six seconds to play, ASU missed five of its final dozen free throws, and Johnson turned the ball over off his foot. Kansas State converted quickly on the other end, led by junior guard PJ Haggerty’s undeniable shot-making ability.

“When you lose a couple of games things like that, I feel like, start happening to you.” Hurley noted on Haggerty’s circus 3-point shot over three Sun Devils to cut ASU’s lead to just one with 4.4 seconds to play.

“Just question whether you’re going to get over the hump, and I’m glad you’re able to do enough to get the lead.”

On the court, the nervous energy began to seep in as well. Senior guard Moe Odum shoots 87.5% from the charity stripe in 2025-26, and as the team’s primary ball handler and scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game, he’s entrusted to step up and knock down critical free throws. But up six points with just over two minutes remaining, he missed his first free throw.

“It actually plays a lot in our minds,” Odum admitted. “‘Like, Oh, not again.’ The good teams they don’t worry about that. They try to play through everything and next play everything.”

Odum then hit all three of the shots he had at the line to close out the win.

The Sun Devils offense scored an impressive 87 points, their second-highest mark since November; however, they shot only 3-of-22 from beyond the arc and relied on defensive pressure and interior scoring to get the job done.

The Maroon and Gold scored 50 points in the paint, stopped settling for outside shots, and got to the free-throw line 32 times, making 75% of their attempts. The determination was purposeful as a team aiming to get back in the win column wasn’t going to leave anything up to chance.

“We work on our game so much, when we do miss shots, it feels like the world is ending,” Odum said. “Because we be working on our game so much.”

Guard play in the Big 12 is going to be impressive, no matter the opponent, but on Saturday, all four starting backcourt players were exceptional. For the Wildcats, Haggerty and junior guard Abdi Bashir Jr combined for 47 points while shooting 47% from 3-point range. Haggerty is typically a nightmare matchup at his 22.7 points per game; he’s seventh in the nation in scoring, while Bashir Jr, a 12.3 points per game scorer, shoots 45.3% from beyond the arc.

“I feel like we were giving them too many open shots,” Johnson claimed. “They just made open shots. And if we contested most of those shots, they wouldn’t go in.”

Odum and Johnson had their work cut out for them on Saturday, but stepped up to the plate. Odum scored 21 points, and Johnson worked his way to the line 10 times, scoring 18 effective points while shooting 50% from the field.

The duo, along with the rest of the starting five, had to collaborate for nearly all of the Sun Devils’ production. Without the help of starting guard, junior Bryce Ford, or sophomore forward Marcus Adams Jr, their bench scored just 7 points on Saturday, shooting 1-of-11 from the field.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s what we needed to do today,” Hurley said on playing just seven players. “Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks, we got some guys healthy. Because the best game we played all year was Oklahoma, and we got great contributions from our bench in that game. And it’s a big part of why we were so successful early in the year.”

Ford is perhaps the hardest-working player on the team, according to Hurley. The former Toledo player earned his coach’s praise early on by participating and flourishing in all of the team’s summer workouts. Unfortunately, in the final moments of ASU’s 73-48 victory over Northern Arizona on Dec.9, Ford took a hard fall on his back and left the game, since he’s been in and out of the lineup and is day-to-day going forward.

While Ford might be able to suit up against Arizona on Wednesday, Hurley noted Adams Jr is almost certainly unavailable and will be eyeing a return for next week when they return from Houston.

“We got 15 guys signed, not going through what I went through last year again, with not enough bodies to finish games, and well, I mean, we’re getting close,” Hurley said. “In our last game, we had a couple of guys with four fouls in our last game, and if the whistle would have went a little bit against us, we could have finished the game with four guys.

“Just because you lost a number of key players to significant injuries the year before, it doesn’t give you a free pass the next year.”

Still with injuries and losses piling up against the Maroon and Gold, a win on Saturday earned the program a much-needed cushion in conference play.

“This outcome was much needed for the morale of the group,” Hurley noted.