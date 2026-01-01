ASU loses Sun Bowl in 42-39 shootout against Duke 

ASU football lived at full speed in 2025, a season of sharp highs and bruising lows for Tempe and its fan base. There were signature upsets of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 24 TCU, followed by heartbreak in a game-losing touchdown against Mississippi State and a Territorial Cup Game lopsided loss to No. 25 Arizona. As the year closed, though, the tone shifted. Head coach Kenny Dillingham’s new contract quieted uncertainty and refocused the program, turning attention from what slipped away to what could be built next.

That stage was set in El Paso. ASU entered the Sun Bowl against ACC champion Duke, a Blue Devils team riding three straight wins, including an upset of No. 19 Virginia, and led by sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah. The Sun Devils arrived shorthanded, missing 34 on-roster players due to injuries, NFL draft preparation, and the transfer portal. It made the bowl feel different, part measuring stick, part reset, as a depleted ASU group chased one more upset and a glimpse of the future.

Wednesday’s sunny-morning matchup erupted into a shootout, a sharp departure from the defensive-first identity ASU had relied on all season under defensive coordinator Brian Ward. With depth stretched thin, Mensah carved up the Sun Devils, throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns while Duke’s offense churned out 212 rushing yards. ASU countered behind senior quarterback Jeff Sims, who delivered a career day with 375 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Jason Brown Jr. added 120 rushing yards of his own. But the margin was thin, and ASU cracked late. Three second-half turnovers, capped by a Sims interception on the final drive, sealed a 42-39 Sun Bowl loss and brought a chaotic, revealing season to its close.

“Losing sucks,” Dillingham said postgame. “You’re not going to win many games when you lose the turnover battle. That’s just reality. Offensively, we had over 600 yards, and defensively, we made stops in the biggest moments. We did enough to give ourselves a chance, but they made one more play than us. They’re conference champions for a reason.”

The numbers told the story of how unusual the afternoon was. ASU’s 619 yards of offense set a single-team Sun Bowl record, while the combined 1,158 yards from both teams also rewrote the record book. It was a game ASU simply had not played all season. When the Sun Devils scored 42 against Colorado, they allowed just 17. When they gave up 42 to Utah, they managed only 10. Wednesday flipped that script entirely. The defense that had carried ASU so often finally bent, and the offense was forced to shoulder the weight.

Sims answered that call. A week removed from a four-turnover performance against Arizona that left a sour taste among fans, the veteran steadied ASU early, guiding a first quarter that tied a season high with 14 points and marked the first opening-quarter touchdown since Week 1. His performance was not defined by his legs, as many expected, but by his arm.

Sims spread the ball across the field, feeding junior wide receiver Jalen Moss for a season-high 129 yards, senior wide receiver Malik McClain for nine catches and 63 yards, and true freshman running back Demarius Robinson, who totaled 91 receiving yards as part of a 147-yard scrimmage day.

“(Sims) is special,” Dillingham said. “Our team rallied behind him. He was a huge reason why we stayed together this year and kept fighting when people thought the season was over…Accounting for 445 yards and five touchdowns, that’s a heck of a performance. Standing toe-to-toe isn’t enough, but it shows what this team is.”

The rushing element was still there, with Sims adding two scores and 70 YDs on the ground, but it was the vertical passing game that gave ASU life. Still, the lasting image was familiar. With two minutes left, ASU driving and down three, Sims’ final interception ended the comeback bid, echoing the frustration of Arizona weeks earlier.

Brown Jr. provided one of the afternoon’s biggest surprises. After being used primarily on special teams and seeing just three carries against Colorado, he erupted for 134 scrimmage yards, including 120 on the ground. What began as a committee approach quickly shifted, as Brown Jr. ripped through Duke’s defense with repeated explosive runs despite just 12 carries.

In the end, the game’s brightest performers were tied to its turning points. Moss fumbled inside the Duke 25 in the third quarter, stalling a promising drive. Brown Jr. lost the ball in ASU territory while the Sun Devils were trying to bleed the clock with a late lead. Sims’ interception finished it. Those moments swung the game but did not define the effort.

“Brown Jr. played unbelievably,” Dillingham said. “Yeah, he fumbled, and he knows that can’t happen, but one play doesn’t define a game. I call bad plays all the time, and I get paid to do it. He’ll learn from it. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

ASU’s thin defensive depth ultimately proved to be the separator. Duke finished just 80 yards shy of ASU’s offensive output, with Mensah repeatedly finding Que’Sean Brown, who accounted for 178 of his 327 passing yards. Two explosive plays, a 69-yard touchdown and a 46-yard completion that set up another score, exposed a stretched secondary.

Senior defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove was beaten on both plays, later drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and being ejected, compounding a difficult afternoon for a defense already missing defensive backs Keith Abney, Javan Robinson, and Adrian Wilson. With little margin for error, Duke turned those breakdowns into game-changing moments.

Still, the loss offered clear glimpses of what’s coming. Freshman defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba snagged his first career interception to end the first half, while sophomore linebacker Martell Hughes tied for the team lead with nine tackles. Sophomore defensive back Montana Warren added five tackles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry, signs of a young defensive core beginning to emerge.

“So many guys stepped up,” Dillingham said. “Our fourth- and fifth-string running backs played really well. Young linemen played well. Receivers played well. Guys who haven’t played much showed up, and not just against anyone, but against a champion.”

Offensively, the future flashed as well. ASU’s freshman running backs combined for 176 rushing yards, while Moss finished with 129 receiving yards and is expected back next season, alongside sophomore wide receiver Derek Eusebio, who continued his strong second half with 38 receiving yards.

Two losses to close the season, one in a rivalry game and one on the bowl stage, will linger. But against a conference champion, with a depleted roster, ASU showed its foundation is real. The flashes were there. The future is close.

“To play a team that just won a championship, with all the adversity we faced going into this game, and be in position to win makes it hurt more,” Dillingham said. “Sometimes it’s easier to lose by 40 than to be right there…Our guys who took the field played extremely hard and extremely well. I was very proud of how they competed.”