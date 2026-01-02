ASU QB Sam Leavitt enters the transfer portal, poised to join Kentucky

Ever since November 18, when On3 reported that ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt was “doubtful” to return to the team next year, the writing on the wall that he wasn’t going to be part of the 2026 Sun Devil roster was certainly on the wall. Not attending numerous practices after his Lisfranc foot surgery. As well as being a no-show for Arizona State’s end-of-season banquet, the lone team captain to do so only enhanced the notion that the signal caller didn’t attend to return next year.

Today, the sophomore quarterback made his decision public, announcing that he will officially enter the transfer portal on January 2nd. And it appears, in light of recent reports that Kentucky is the frontrunner and the signal caller has a do-not-contact tag in the portal, that Leavitt is poised to be a Wildcat. Ironically, On3 also reported earlier today that ASU is the likely destination for Kentucky QB tranfer CutterBoley.

During a press conference with Sun Bowl officials earlier this month, Sun Devils’ head coach Kenny Dillingham declined to comment on the quarterback’s decision not to attend the banquet, given that Leavitt has played in his last game in an ASU uniform. Instead, he offered his support.

“I love Sam. Sam grew so much here, and you know he really did, and I grew so much learning from Sam,” Dillingham said. “I wish him nothing but the best. I absolutely want to see him succeed, and I can sleep really well at night knowing that we helped him progress himself along his journey; that is now the craziness of college football.”

Leavitt’s time at ASU saw him rapidly transform from a Michigan State transfer who redshirted his lone year in East Lansing into a Big 12 Champion in a one-year span. In 2024, Leavitt started 13 games for ASU, passing for 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions, totaling 2,885 yards. But it was his electric playmaking and showstopping ability that took Maroon and Gold fans by storm.

In the 2024 Big 12 Championship game against Iowa State, Leavitt threw for 219 yards and notched four total touchdowns while leading the Sun Devils to the promised land. In his final game of that season, he completed 24-46 passes in the Peach Bowl for 222 yards, narrowly losing to Texas 39-31 in double overtime of the College Football Playoffs Quarterfinals.

The hype surrounding Leavitt at the beginning of 2025 was palpable. He and Dillingham were on the deluxe cover of the EA Sports College Football 26 video game, and Leavitt entered the campaign with the ninth-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy award at 20-1. He was the only Big 12 player in the top 18.

Alas, this season was a struggle for Leavitt, who threw for ten touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games, totaling 1,628 yards. He spent all of Big 12 play battling a foot injury suffered in the conference opener, a 27-24 win at Baylor, before having season-ending surgery after reaggravation of that foot injury in the Sun Devils’ 24-16 home defeat to Houston. Leavitt averaged 232 passing yards, which wouldn’t have been enough to make the top five of the Big 12. The Sun Devils also struggled to find the end zone all season. They finished tied for 13th in the conference in touchdowns with just 33, and Leavitt’s ten passing touchdowns through seven games put him on pace to finish 10th in the conference in that statistic.

Currently, ASU will return three quarterbacks from the 2025 roster in redshirt freshmen (as of 2026), Cam Dyer, Michael “Butter” Tollefson, and Christa Hunt, who will be a junior next year. Therefore, it’s a given that Arizona State will add at least one quarterback out of the transfer portal.

Ever since he arrived in Tempe three years ago, Dillingham has stressed the importance of a strong team culture in the program and has made it clear that he would be uncompromising about that aspect, which is unquestionably vital to the program’s foundation. In that same interview, he stressed all these points without naming any specific player.

“I want people who truly believe Arizona State is the best place for themselves and their growth,” Dillingham noted, “and I want to help everybody achieve what they want to achieve, and if that’s at Arizona State. Great, if it’s not at Arizona State, great.”

While Leavitt’s decision is believed to be partly rooted in financial considerations and a desire for a higher NIL paycheck, Dillingham does not fault any player for allowing that factor to influence decisions about their football career. While he admits that college football is financially doing well, he also raised questions about the current state of college athletics to ease the strain on Leavitt from fans.

“We created a mess, point blank. The whole thing is a mess. The only thing that is not a mess is the dollar signs; those are pointing up.” Dillingham stated. “At the end of the day, the adults were the people who started this mess, and now people try to blame the kids. This isn’t a kid’s problem. Every kid that transfers, every kid that leaves, this isn’t a kid problem. There’s not even a problem at all, if you don’t care that people leave, this is an adult’s mess, not a kid’s mess.”

When asked how he would remember Leavitt, Dillingham said at the time that he would always stay in contact with his now former quarterback and have a lifelong relationship with him.

“I have nothing but love for Sam,” Dillingham stated. “I want to see him succeed. I’ll help him in any way I can, whatever his next chapter of life is. Like I said multiple times, I support our guys when they make the decisions that they think are best for them at the end of the day. When I sign players, when I recruit players, when I coach players, my goal is to help them be successful individually, and hopefully, me helping them be successful individually helps them be successful as a team.

“I saw him grow from a dude who wasn’t playing at a prior school, to a guy who got to hold a (Big 12) championship trophy up and then be hyped for the Heisman, and a guy who was hyped for a first round pick.”

“Is everybody going to stay together every year and progress forward? No. At the end of the day, we’ve created a mercenary world in college football; you can’t be mad at people making individual decisions. You gotta support that. And if you really care about somebody, you support those decisions that they feel are best for them.”

