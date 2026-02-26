ASU splits series against No.13 Oklahoma in two contrasting games

All eyes were on the Sun Devils.

ASU started the season quietly but with purpose, rattling off seven straight wins, the program’s best start since 2019. There was tension in the air; some sensed a shift, others braced for what was coming. The schedule offered no room to ease in, five games against five top-25 teams. For a team that had gone just 1-5 against SEC opponents since 2021, this stretch would reveal everything. Early wins hinted at potential, but the real test was whether ASU could stand with the nation’s elite.

First up was No.13 Oklahoma, a two-game showdown in Norman. The Sooners arrived red-hot, undefeated at 7-0 and scoring double-digit runs in every outing, including a three-game opening sweep over Big 12 powerhouse TCU, outscoring those foes 32-6.

Sophomore infielder Beckett Zavorek said the Sun Devils were “a little bit slept on right now,” and Game One proved it. ASU erupted early, a sleeping giant awakened, scoring 14 runs across the second and third innings, eight in the second and six in the third, powered by ten extra-base hits and two towering home runs from sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston. The 15-3 run-rule victory was a statement no one could ignore.

Game Two unfolded in stark contrast. ASU jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the offense stalled, going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Junior right-handed pitcher Derek Schaefer tried to hold on in the ninth, but Oklahoma rallied with three consecutive extra-base hits, including a leadoff triple, tying the game before walking off 4-3. The Sun Devils’ unbeaten streak ended, leaving a mix of awe and frustration in its wake.

The trip to Norman left a sour taste, especially for those who had watched ASU’s pitching staff navigate the early season with poise and clutch performances. Late-inning struggles, a recurring theme over the past few years, returned in Game Two, reminding everyone that the Sun Devils’ journey is never without hurdles.

Still, Game One was a coming-out party. ASU showed the nation exactly what it could do when everything clicked. The eruption began in the second inning, with junior infielder Nu’u Contrades setting the tone. He had the first and last hit of the frame, a double that sparked an eight-run rally. Contrades scored on an error, and junior outfielder Dominic Longo launched the first home run of the game, an opposite-field shot that drove in junior infielder Garrett Michel after a walk.

ASU could have paused there, satisfied with a statement start. They didn’t. The onslaught rolled on.

Another runner reached, and sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston made them pay, blasting a high fastball 432 feet into right field, the longest hit for ASU this season. Two more runners reached, and Contrades deposited a breaking ball into left field, putting the Sun Devils up eight and cementing their dominance.

It was one thing to score 17 against UConn or 16 against St. John’s; this was a different level entirely.

While the offense was turning the second inning into a spectacle, senior right-hander Kole Klecker quietly held the fort on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs while striking out five, absorbing the long innings as the offense ran laps around the bases. His veteran presence provided stability against Oklahoma’s inexperienced arms, letting the Sun Devils swing freely and pile on the pressure.

The third inning only amplified the display. ASU cycled through the lineup with a relentless pace, racking up doubles and extra-base hits. Hairston launched his second home run in as many innings, his fifth RBI of the game, and 16th of the season.

Across the two innings, ASU compiled 15 hits, including ten extra-base hits—four home runs and six doubles.

Everyone but one hitter in the lineup reached base. Five players had multiple hits. Contrades finished just a triple shy of the cycle. And they did it all in seven innings, a whirlwind that left the crowd and the team itself buzzing.

With that momentum, ASU had a real shot at taking both games in Norman. Wednesday started promisingly. The top of the first looked like deja vu: three straight base runners, highlighted by a leadoff double from Hairston, followed by three consecutive scoring hitters, including a walk and a Roellig RBI single, pushing three across for the inning.

Then the steam ran out. ASU couldn’t get another runner past second until the sixth, when Roellig doubled with two outs, only to be picked off. Base-running mistakes haunted the Sun Devils all series. Junior infielder PJ Moutzourdis was caught stealing and picked off, and graduate outfielder Dean Toigo was thrown out trying to advance. Early chances evaporated, leaving the team vulnerable despite solid pitching.

With just three runs of support, ASU’s pitchers were tasked with something near impossible. The Sun Devils hadn’t beaten an SEC team while scoring three runs or fewer since a 3-1 win over Tennessee in 2013, and over the last three years, they were just 4-16 in such games. Still, they fought.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Taylor Penn got the start and did his part, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while generating a string of hard-hit outs. Junior right-handed pitcher Wyatt Halvorson followed, quietly turning in a dominant 3.2-inning stretch, retiring 11 consecutive batters and striking out three, stabilizing the game and preserving a slim one-run lead.

Junior left-handed pitcher Sean Fitzpatrick added 1.1 innings, striking out three more, keeping the Sun Devils on the brink of blanking an offense that had seemed almost unblankable. Through eight innings, Oklahoma was limited to just five runs for the series, less than half its season average.

Then came junior right-hander Derek Schaefer, normally calm in the ninth, now facing the tension of protecting a one-run lead. What was slated as a 1.2-inning save turned into 3.2 innings and two games saved on the week, with just a single hit allowed for the season entering the frame. Head coach Willie Bloomquist said last Saturday that Schaefer is “calmer” when entering the ninth inning, which adds value, but on Wednesday, the nerves were on full display.

Junior infielder Camden Johnson led off with a triple, and in a blink, back-to-back doubles down the left-field line tied the game and ended it. ASU’s lack of insurance, six runners left on base, and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position after the first inning proved decisive. The Sun Devils were left to settle for a series split, a mix of frustration and admiration for what had been a week of remarkable highs and hard lessons in Norman.