ASU swept in grueling Amegy Bank Series gauntlet

“Destination: Omaha” is printed in bold inside the media room for Arizona State, a constant reminder of a standard built over decades. Only two programs have reached the College World Series more than ASU. The tradition is real. The banners are permanent.

The return trip has not been.

ASU has not played in Omaha since 2010, and the weight of that drought followed the roster into 2025.

Last season, the Sun Devils finally broke back into the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021, but the appearance quickly turned into a lesson. In the span of two games, UCLA and UC Irvine each scored 11 runs to eliminate ASU, revealing the sharp divide between reaching the postseason and surviving it.

The frustration carried into the offseason.

Returners talked about finishing the job, and head coach Willie Bloomquist reshaped the approach. If ASU wanted to handle June pressure, it needed to face it earlier.

That mindset led the Sun Devils to Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, a three-day stretch built to test depth and composure. The schedule offered no breathing room. ASU faced No.4 Mississippi State, No.20 Tennessee, and No.23 Texas A&M after already playing a two-game set earlier in the week against No.13 Oklahoma. It was exactly the kind of gauntlet Bloomquist wanted. It was also exactly the kind of weekend that revealed where ASU still falls short.

The offense that had rolled through early opponents such as UConn, Omaha, and St. John’s struggled to deliver timely hits, finishing just 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Quality at-bats turned into stranded opportunities against deeper pitching staffs. The pitching staff faced its own reality. Walks and hit batters that went largely unpunished early in the season became costly against SEC lineups. Over three games, ASU allowed 22 runs, issued 20 walks, and hit four batters, mistakes magnified against elite competition. By Sunday, the Sun Devils had been swept, extending the skid to four straight losses after an 8-0 start.

The weekend began with the unbeaten Bulldogs at 9-0, a top-five team in the country. ASU’s junior left-hander Cole Carlon took the mound in a battle of aces, facing his biggest test yet. Carlon carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, striking out seven while mixing a snapping slider, a zipping fastball, a curveball, and a newly added changeup for strikes. Everything was clicking, until it wasn’t.

With two outs in the fifth, after a single and a walk, graduate outfielder Bryce Chance chopped a ball over junior third baseman Nu’u Contrades into left field, giving MSU the lead. Carlon limped off the mound moments later, his leg cramping under the strain. Trainers rushed in as he hobbled toward the mound, stretching and massaging, but it was clear he could not continue.

Junior right-hander Josh Butler entered, hoping to limit the damage, but a first-pitch fastball was launched into the right field bleachers for three more runs. The dominant performance that had the Sun Devils dreaming of a breakthrough ended abruptly, leaving the team stunned and momentum swinging entirely to the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State rode the lead behind sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan McPherson, who allowed just one run over seven strong innings. Two late home runs from junior Dominic Smaldino and junior outfielder Dominic Longo made the final score look better, but ASU fell 8-4.

Next was Tennessee, a team struggling after losing three of its last four games, including a series loss to Kent State and a defeat to No.1 UCLA to open the weekend. Both teams were searching for a rebound. The Volunteers made that task uphill in just the second inning. Junior right-handed pitcher Colin Linder, who had been fortunate in his first two starts, allowing six walks, six hits, and two hit batters over 8.2 innings for just two earned runs, found no such luck.

A single and two doubles led off the inning, followed by two walks, two more singles, and a hit by pitch, leaving Tennessee with a four-run advantage. It was a deflating start to the game, especially knowing they would have to chase the deficit against sophomore right-handed pitcher Landon Mack, who entered with a 1.42 ERA.

Saturday magnified the Sun Devils’ offensive struggles. After the second inning, Linder and the bullpen allowed just one more run, giving ASU a chance. Yet the Sun Devils went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-9 with two outs, repeatedly coming up empty despite opportunities to build momentum.

Mack was far from perfect, surrendering seven hits, three doubles, a walk, and a hit by pitch through five innings. Sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston reached base four times, graduate outfielder Dean Toigo recorded three hits, but ASU could only muster two runs on Mack. Opportunities came and went, and Tennessee shut the door, handing ASU a 5-3 loss.

Then came No.23 Texas A&M, the final chance to salvage the weekend. ASU aimed to avoid a four-game skid but stumbled from the first pitch. Junior right-hander Jaden Alba replaced struggling sophomore left-hander Easton Barrett in Sunday’s rotation and quickly put the Sun Devils on the back foot.

Alba struggled with the strike zone, throwing 63 pitches, just 37 for strikes, walking two, and hitting three batters. When pitches stayed in the zone, A&M made them count, scoring two in the first, three in the second, and one more in the third for a six-run tally.

Junior infielder Garrett Michel and Longo gave ASU brief hope. Michel’s two-run homer in the second and Longo’s solo shot in the sixth cut the lead to three. But Bloomquist turned to Barrett in relief, and it immediately backfired. Barrett threw 20 pitches, just five for strikes, allowing three walks that all scored after Butler entered in relief. ASU’s bats never recovered, going just two hits with runners in scoring position. The Aggies cruised to a 9-3 win.

ASU walked off the field utterly deflated.

Across the weekend, ASU’s offense went 5-for-29 with two outs, 8-for-40 with runners on, and 2-for-17 with RISP. It was a frustrating showing, a harsh lesson in the margin between competing and finishing, and a reminder that if the Sun Devils want to reach the NCAA tournament or make it back to Omaha, they will have to learn from every failure along the way.