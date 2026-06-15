Breaking down ASU's 2028 Golden Ticket recipients

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is still working to keep more kids playing Arizona high school football in the Valley.

This exact time last year, Dillingham and the Sun Devils launched their golden ticket campaign, an offer extended to six local 2027 prospects whom Dillingham and his staff had high on their board and believed were among the best players in the state.

“I didn’t want to play in the dirty water in our own state,” Dillingham said. “Instead of saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to offer 19 to 20 freshmen sophomores and say we were your first’, we’re saying, ‘No. Here are the select few that we know could commit to Arizona State.”

Despite four-star 2027 Chandler Basha offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand being the lone of the six prospects to verbally commit to ASU, Dillingham still viewed the first year of the initiative as a success.

“I think we’ve already reaped the benefits of (the golden ticket) process,” Dillingham said. “I think it’s only going to continue as hopefully more golden ticket type kids choose to come to Arizona State.”

As the clock struck midnight on Monday, it became legal for 2028 prospects to communicate with college coaches, meaning Dillingham and ASU could begin the process of offering the next wave of golden ticket recipients.

Here’s a breakdown, in no particular order, of the seven 2028 in-state prospects who reported they had received a golden ticket from the Sun Devils.

Four-star 2028 Chandler Hamilton Defensive Back Keaton Fields

Fields, the highest-rated golden ticket recipient in the 2028 class, is the No. 19 overall prospect nationally and the No. 3 prospect in Arizona, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Fields earned a starting job in only his sophomore year at Hamilton, totaling 43 tackles and four interceptions across 10 games in 2025, according to MaxPreps.

Fields is a legacy at ASU. His father, Floyd Fields, played for the Sun Devils from 1987-1990 and was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round (No. 127 overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft.

Fields was invited and has committed to play in the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Three-Star 2028 Chandler Hamilton Defensive Back Kacey Allen

Alongside Fields on the defensive side of the ball at Hamilton, also receiving a golden ticket from Arizona State is another one of the state’s top defensive backs in Allen.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Allen is the No. 393 overall prospect nationally and the No. 7 prospect in Arizona, according to the Rivals Industry rankings.

“I liked the way the coaches talked to the players, and after listening to coach (David) Gibbs, I believe that he could develop me as a safety,” Allen told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman after attending a spring practice at ASU this spring.

Allen recorded 79 tackles and four interceptions as a starter as a sophomore last season.

Four-star 2028 Basha Defensive Lineman Landen Wade

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Wade is one of the more intriguing defensive line prospects in the 2028 class. Most likely to play on the edge at the next level, Wade is the No. 31 overall prospect nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Arizona, per the Rivals Industry rankings.

Wade battled injuries for parts of the 2025 season, but still played a factor in helping Basha win its second Open Division Championship, recording 24 tackles, including 12 tackles-for-loss, and four sacks.

Wade earned invitations to both the Navy All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game and has already taken several unofficial visits to Power Four schools.

Four-star 2028 Desert Edge Cornerback Nekhi Lambeth

At 12:37 a.m. on Monday, Lambeth was the first local prospect in the 2028 class to post that he had received a golden ticket from Arizona State.

A star himself on defense, a compliment to Easterling-Flores, Lambeth is the No. 148 overall prospect nationally and the No. 5 overall prospect in Arizona in the 2028 class, according to the Rivals Industry rankings.

Lambeth recorded 18 tackles and two sacks last season at Desert Edge, according to MaxPreps. Lambeth has reported over 30 Division I offers.

A couple of ASU’s coaches spent a good amount of time watching Lambeth when Desert Edge participated in a 7-on-7 tournament at ASU on June 11.

Three-Star 2028 Mesa EDGE Sione Taueli

In 11 games, the 6-5, 210-pound speedy edge rusher recorded 65 tackles, 15.5 tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks during the 2025 season, anchoring the Jackrabbits defense to a 6A semifinal appearance.

Taueli is the No. 401 prospect nationally and the No. 8 prospect in Arizona in the 2028 class, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. Taueli was another player who caught the attention of ASU’s coaches during the Sun Devils’ 7-on-7 and big man tournament in Tempe on June 11, playing both defensive end and tight end.

Three-Star 2028 Scottsdale Horizon Offensive Lineman Liam McNeal

At 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, McNeal was a standout among the campers at ASU’s Southwest Showcase on June 10. He reported an offer from New Mexico shortly after the camp concluded, and now ASU follows suit by offering McNeal a golden ticket.

McNeal, the No. 652 overall prospect nationally and the No. 17 prospect in Arizona in the 2028 class, according to the Rivals Industry rankings, primarily plays at left tackle.

Three-Star 2028 Basha Wide Receiver Makai Nelson

Despite the fact he has yet to play a varsity snap of high school football, Nelson received a golden ticket from ASU early Monday morning.

After playing on the freshman team at Chandler, Nelson transferred to Phoenix Mountain Pointe but was sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season after the Arizona Interscholastic Association denied his hardship appeal.

Moving closer to his home in Queen Creek, Nelson transferred to Basha ahead of the 2026 Arizona high school football season, where he expected to be immediately eligible week one. Even though he’s currently unranked, Nelson could end up being one of the top receivers statewide by the time he graduates high school.

ASU’s coaches have had their eyes on Nelson for quite a while. Nelson was named offensive MVP when he played in one of ASU’s 7-on-7 tournaments with Mountain Pointe last summer.