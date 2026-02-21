Cole Carlon fans nine, Contrades hits a grand slam as ASU rolls past St. John’s

0–2 count. Cole Carlon, the 6-foot-5 junior left-hander, stares in for the sign. Fastball. Time to attack.

Carlon drives down the mound and fires. The pitch snaps through the zone as 97 MPH flashes across the right-field radar gun. Ball one, but the intent is clear.

He works fast. The ball is back in his glove, and he is already set again. Same idea. Same aggression. Another fastball. Another violent finish.

The pitch explodes up in the zone at 96 MPH. The hitter swings through it. Strike three.

Carlon roars as he walks off the mound, adrenaline spilling over after overpowering yet another batter.

This was not the first inning. It was not early in the outing. It was pitch 83, the final out of the sixth, both career highs, and his ninth strikeout of the night.

The question entering the season was whether the former reliever could carry his stuff deep into games. By the sixth inning, the answer was undeniable. First pitch or last pitch, Carlon attacked with the same force, the same edge, and the same relentlessness.

Carlon helped spearhead another complete, all-around dominant win to open the series against St. John’s. It was not perfect, as St. John made Carlon work through six strong innings, allowing three hits and three walks, but he was at his best under pressure, giving up just one run, the only Red Storm tally of the game. ASU’s offense provided plenty of support with three home runs, highlighted by junior infielder Nu’u Contrades smoking a grand slam that served as the dagger, powering ASU to a 9–1 win to open the series.

Friday nights with Carlon are shaping up to be the kind of performance worth getting used to.

“The fact that he’s holding velocity in the sixth inning, getting past 80 pitches, is big,” Bloomquist said. “It’s really big. We’ll look for him to keep doing that. He’s going to continue to locate his fastball and pitch off of it as we move forward. And why wouldn’t you throw 95-97 miles an hour with that breaking ball, that’s what sets it up—he has the good velo behind it.”

There was never any doubt that the All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2025 possessed an electric arm, slider nasty, and fastball sizzling. The real test this season is taking that dominance from one- or two-inning stints and carrying it through five or six innings, a whole different animal. Carlon welcomed the challenge. As head coach Willie Bloomquist noted after his last start, he was eager to see how far he could push beyond the 67 pitches he threw previously while keeping his stuff electric.

St. John’s made him earn it.

In the second inning, he walked two of the first three hitters, throwing just one strike between them. Then the reliever instincts kicked in. Limit damage. Close the door. A weak grounder moved both runners over, and Carlon snapped back into rhythm, punching three straight strikes with a whip of his slider to end the frame.

The third inning brought more traffic. Sophomore outfielder Jack Tate skied the first pitch off the top of the left field wall for a double. A walk two batters later, followed by a stolen base, put runners on the corners. Carlon never flinched. The stuff sharpened, the spots tightened. Strikeout. Strikeout. The same roar erupted as he walked off the mound.

“I felt really good towards the end, kind of felt like the bigger part of the game,” Carlon said. “Juices were flowing a little bit more towards the end of my outing. Definitely got it going again. So I was excited about that.”

From there, only a two-out solo homer in the fifth by junior outfielder Lewis Rodriguez got through. Otherwise, Carlon struck out four of the final six hitters, finishing with nine strikeouts for the second time in his career and proving he can carry that electric arm deep into games.

While Carlon commanded the mound, the night at Phoenix Municipal would never feel complete without the Sun Devils’ bats roaring in response. From the first pitch, the lineup made its presence felt. Sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston reached base early, setting up Dean Toigo, who crushed a 2–0 fastball down the right-field line for 429 feet, ASU’s longest home run of the short season. The early 2–0 lead ignited the crowd, and Toigo has now homered in three of the last four games.

“I took two changeups earlier in the at-bat, so I kind of had a feeling a fastball was coming,” Toigo said. “I was hunting a fastball up, and then he just threw it where I was looking—fastball up and in—and I got it… I don’t feel fully like my feet are wet yet. I’m still doing decent, and we’re winning, so that’s all I really care about. I still think there’s more room for me to grow offensively.”

The offense kept the pressure mounting. In the fourth inning, junior first baseman Dominic Smaldino turned a hanging curveball into his second opposite-field home run of the season, pushing the lead further. Even with four runs on the board, St. John’s refused to fold, keeping the tension alive.

By the seventh, drama returned. Four of the first five Sun Devil hitters either drew a walk or were hit by a pitch, and Toigo worked another free pass to bring in a run. The door was still slightly ajar, and the inning far from decided.

Up stepped Nu’u Contrades, already a known threat with two home runs on the season. St. John’s called on senior right-handed pitcher Conor Burns to contain him. Instead, Contrades delivered. One swing cleared the retired numbers in left field, sending four runs onto the scoreboard and burying any chance of a Red Storm comeback. The dagger had sunk deep, and the Sun Devils were firmly in control at 9–1, leaving the crowd buzzing and the momentum fully in their favor.

Even with the win secured, ASU’s skipper refused to settle. Bloomquist knows it’s just nonconference, and the Sun Devils can’t afford complacency with the season’s gauntlet looming.

“End of the day, we did enough to get it done, and we’ll continue to improve on where we need to improve upon,” Bloomquist said. “We’re not a finished product by any means, but these are the learning things. It’s much easier to learn after a win than it is a loss. So we’ll address some of these things tomorrow and continue to try to get better.”