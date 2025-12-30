DevilsDigest TV: Sun Bowl pregame analysis

You may also like
Dillingham preps ASU seniors for Sun Bowl send-off
2025 Uniformity – Sun Bowl: Sun Devils Bring Back Sparky Against Duke
Duke Preview
Transfer portal quarterback names to watch for ASU
Four-star QB Jake Fette gets his first taste of ASU practice in his hometown
Know Your Foe: Duke
In my own words: Zeth Thues
Sun Bowl can offer a brief look at the future of ASU’s quarterback position
How ASU, Graham Rossini, and Kenny Dillingham are aligned for the future
Kenny Dillingham's new contract signals ASU’s commitment to compete
DevilsDigest TV: Full video of Kenny Dillingham discussing his new contract with ASU
Will ASU deliver the ultimate Christmas present and retain Kenny Dillingham?
Helping the young players grow, seniors cherish their last game for ASU
Dillingham wants ASU to be positioned well in college football's arms race
Tuesday’s Practice Report
Bowl practices can prove to be invaluable for a younger ASU roster
Saturday’s practice report
Kenny Dillingham knows the value of staying home as ASU prepares extension
Young players take the reins during ASU’s Sun Bowl preparations
Thursday’s practice report
Sun Bowl provides players another shot at battling adversity
Wednesday’s Practice Report
Sun Bowl prep begins for ASU with roster running thin
Tuesday’s Practice Report
Dillingham balances youth development and bowl game prep
