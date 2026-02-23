DevilsDigest TV: Sun Devils sweep St. John's ahead of gauntlet stretch of games

You may also like
18 Hits and 16 runs propel ASU to a sweep of St. John’s
ASU pitching powers Sun Devils to 3–1 win over St. John’s
Cole Carlon fans nine, Contrades hits a grand slam as ASU rolls past St. John’s
Klecker shines, but offense steals the show in 17-run rout over UConn
DevilsDigest TV: Recapping ASU's season-opening series sweep
“He’s Just a Gamer” Zavorek caps four-run rally as ASU sweeps Omaha
Four home runs propel ASU to series win over Omaha
Carlon, Contrades lead Sun Devils in opening night victory
ASU Baseball Season Preview
Sun Devils unveil rotation for 2026 season
Depth holds firm as ASU Baseball prepares for uncertain rotation
ASU extends Willie Bloomquist through 2028, backing program’s momentum
Bloomquist wraps up fall as transfers drive competition for roles
Inside ASU Baseball’s Transfer Surge, Pitching Lab and Culture Reset
Willie Bloomquist looks to build upon last season’s accomplishments
“Destination Omaha”: New faces, same fire as ASU Baseball opens fall ball
