Diversity of team leaders showcases formidable team culture

Seven members of the ASU football team touched down in Dallas ahead of Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday. It was the largest contingent of players that any of the conference’s 16 member schools brought, and a show of strength in the leadership department, as the Sun Devils not only flashed quantity, but quality as well.

The diverse group of leaders, featuring returners and new transfers, redshirt seniors and redshirt juniors, have all walked different paths and faced different challenges to arrive in Texas representing the program as members of the Pat Tillman Leadership Council. Still, they’re all connected and united, sharing a central goal of helping to lead. The council features six new members: linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu, defensive backs Montana Warren and Lyrik Rawls, running back Kyson Brown, tight end Khamari Anderson and offensive lineman Jalen Klemm, with only one holdover from last season, defensive lineman C.J. Fite, who’s working to push toward the next level and bring everyone else with him.

“That’s the role I’m in, trying to just pass down the culture,” Fite explained. “It’s like, ‘This is how we’ve done things, now we’re going to do a little bit better.’ We’re going to raise the standard. We’re going to keep doing this, keep doing this, if we think it’s good enough, we get to a certain point, think it’s good enough, it’s not. It’s raise (the standard) again.”

Warren has seen firsthand how Fite’s leadership has evolved, as he’s known the elder statesman since middle school and even roomed with him at ASU. The two have contrasting leadership styles, with Fite being quieter and Warren extremely expressive, but the latter respects the former for how locked in he gets for the betterment of the program.

“C.J. has been consistent since he got here,” Warren said. “I done seen C.J. through the ups and the downs. Maybe (he’s) not feeling so well, but then we show up to practice, and he’s the same guy. No matter what he was going through on or off the field, C.J.’s the same guy. He’s consistent, he does what he’s supposed to do, and it’s almost like it’s a calming effect.”

As the only second-year member of the council, Fite initially felt a burden of responsibility to be at the top of the player leadership hierarchy. Months after the council was revealed, he has changed his perspective.

“At first it was kind of a struggle because I tried to do it on my own,” Fite admitted. “Once I realized that my strength comes from the Lord, I had to rewire myself, remind myself, just bring myself back to who I am and how I need to do things, and all the weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Now, Fite, as well as the other six members of the council, are working together in unison as the leaders their teammates voted them to be, wearing the Tillman statue on their uniforms with pride.

“That’s such an honor to me,” Warren expressed. “It made me even feel better about myself; I’m like, ‘s— I must be really doing something.’”

***

With CJ Fite heading into his senior season, he’s been around long enough to pick up on what makes teams different. One of many factors is team chemistry, and one spot where chemistry is bred is the weight room.

Over the course of summer workouts, overseen by ASU’s head coach of football sports performance, Joe Connolly, Fite wasn’t seeing the same fire that he had seen in years past. He understood, nevertheless, that the team was new, with many players only arriving on campus in January, and some even later.

Good things often take time, and Fite experienced that firsthand in recent weeks.



“Probably the second or third to last (weight room session), it clicked for everybody,” Fite revealed. “That weight room was just rocking. … We just met these guys, but it feels like we’ve been playing for a little minute right now. To be able to do that, have the energy with those guys, it’s been cool to see.”

For many players, Fite included, shared spaces with the team are an escape from the outside world. Fite mentioned that while he has an especially close relationship with Khamari Anderson, there are numerous members of the 2026 Sun Devils that he can go up to in the locker room when he needs to get his mind off of something.

There are jokesters and those who know how to have a conversation. Some teammates can make you feel better, and others can dish out advice. Most of all, though, there’s a common understanding.

“You can bring things to (guys in the locker room), or you can leave it alone and act like nothing happened, and guys will respect that and show you that love that you’ll see every day,” Fite explained. “Whether we have something good or something bad, we can all bond on it.”

Building connections isn’t confined to those shared football spaces, however. On the trip to Texas itself, the council found itself growing closer together at the World Cup Round of 16 matchup between Spain and Portugal at AT&T Stadium.

The impromptu pit-stop occurred due to ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham exploring a rabbit hole, researching why flights to Dallas were so expensive, with the answer being the once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience.

“Anytime you spend time with guys, you’re going to talk about certain things,” Fite said. “You’re going to relate to certain things, have fun with those guys, you automatically build a connection. To be able to go through football adversity, things like that with guys is something special, but to also have fun, spend time and laugh with guys is another level of special.”

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Lyrik Rawls is the only member of the 2026 Pat Tillman Leadership Council who was not a Sun Devil in 2025. Rawls, instead, was donning the colors of in-conference opponent Kansas.

When he entered the transfer portal after the season, Rawls didn’t expect to end up at another Big 12 program. Rawls started his collegiate career in 2021 at Oklahoma State, and after just one season as a Jayhawk, he felt that he was SEC-bound.

It was the “family-oriented” nature of ASU’s coaching staff, which approached Rawls in a “relaxed and calm” manner when he came to Tempe for a visit, that stood out to him.

“(ASU) stayed in my phone,” Rawls revealed. “They kept it calm, and I felt like that was good for me.”

When Rawls settled into spring practices, he quickly stood out. The redshirt fifth-year explained that he was “just being me,” and being himself continuously landed him on tape as a good example.

His teammates took notice, and eventually voted him onto the council.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Rawls said. “I definitely felt like I was doing something right for the guys to want to be following in behind me. I can’t stop what I was doing to get the position, so I’ve got to continue to do what I’m doing and just bring guys along with me.”

When Rawls walks onto the field at Mountain America Stadium for the Sun Devils Week 1 matchup against Morgan State, it’ll be the second time, not the first, that he’s played in front of The Inferno.

Rawls played against ASU as a member of the Cowboys in 2023, helping his former squad secure a 27-15 victory over the Sun Devils with an interception. ASU’s loss to OSU was one of nine the team suffered in its last Pac-12 campaign.

“To see the whole stadium and fans and everything change around, it was crazy to see,” Rawls remarked. “They were losing; now they go to the Big 12 Championship.”

Rawls will see his former team on November 21, once again at Mountain America Stadium, but before that, he’ll meet up against his other ex-squad in London, as the Sun Devils take on the Jayhawks in the Union Jack Classic on September 19.

“Every time I see a post about it, somebody’s sending it to me like, ‘Hey man, we coming, we’re going to see you again,’” Rawls joked. “It’s been good vibes with it all.”

***

Life, sports and football are often about overcoming adversity. And part of what makes a good leader is the ability to overcome challenges. It should be no surprise, then, that a handful of members of the 2026 Pat Tillman Leadership Council have had to fight to even don the Maroon and Gold this upcoming season.

Zyrus Fiaseu joked with the media when asked if this was his last year, responding, “Oh, it better be.” But to even get to Big 12 Media Days, Fiaseu had to fight off an injury and the NCAA.

Fiaseu appeared in just four games for ASU a season ago before a season-ending ankle injury robbed him of what was expected to be his last season as a Sun Devil. After surgery, rehab and learning at the Sun Bowl that his waiver had been approved, Fiaseu began to prepare for the upcoming, and this time truly final, season.

With the unexpected year of eligibility comes an even more mature and wiser Fiaseu, who understands what he needs to do.

“When you get older, you just learn what your priorities should be,” Fiaseu explained. “If you’re young and you get to know what your priorities need to be, it’ll be a good path for you.”

For much of the time that Fiaseu was on the sidelines, he was joined by running back Kyson Brown, who entered the 2025 season as the RB1 but appeared in only four games as a lingering leg injury limited him.

The mental rollercoaster of expecting to start followed by the disappointment of not being able to was a weight on Brown.

“It definitely hurt me,” Brown admitted. “But I think it built my character a little bit; it allowed me to be there for my teammates, understand what it means to actually take every snap one snap at a time.”

Brown came out on the other side of the injury with added perspective and completed his rehab, focusing on mobility while also building muscle mass.

Perhaps the biggest recovery effort undertaken by a member of the 2026 council wasn’t because a player suffered a prototypical football injury, as in the fall of 2024, Jalen Klemm suffered a stroke before camp.

The now redshirt fifth-year missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered, but appeared in all 13 games for the Sun Devils in 2025 and is now back close to 300 pounds, around what he weighed before his stroke.

In 2026, Klemm is looking forward to an even bigger role on the field as he now serves as a member of the council and an inspiration.

“Obviously it’s a kind of crazy thing that I went through,” Klemm acknowledged. “Being able to share my experiences and how I was able to get through that, hopefully I’m able to help other people. Whether it’s a medical injury or a medical issue or something like that, hopefully my story can help people out.”