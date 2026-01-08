Five Takeaways from ASU's 104-76 loss to BYU

Big 12 basketball is duanting. Since the beginning of the season, ASU head coach Bobby Hurley has expressed the difficulties of preparing for the gauntlet that is the Sun Devils’ conference schedule. In 2024-25, Arizona State finished 4-16 in its first Big 12 season, the worst conference record the Maroon and Gold had since 2007.

​

Now in its second year in this league, ASU’s start to Big 12 play has proven Hurley’s wearisome comments. The Sun Devils (9-6, 0-2 Big 12) dropped their fourth consecutive game, falling to No.9 BYU (14-1, 2-0) 104-76 in Provo on Wednesday night. Here are the takeaways.

The Big 3

Creating a scouting report for the Cougars is very easy; three players account for over 66% of the points on a nightly basis. However, executing that plan has proven nearly impossible for every team in the nation.

​

The trio led by star freshman forward AJ Dybantsa, sophomore guard Robert Wright III, and senior guard Richie Saunders upped the ante against ASU, scoring 81 of 104 points, good for about 78% of the total output.

​

The leader of the pack was Saunders, who scored 31 points on 10-of-13 shooting, knocking down all of his 3-pointers. Saunders has found success against the Maroon and Gold in the past; he averaged 24.5 points in two games against the Sun Devils last season.

​

Dybantsa is the highest-profile name in college basketball. One of the top layers in the class of 2025, he’s all but guaranteed to hear his name called in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft in July. He scored 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, a good game for every other player in college basketball, but Dybantsa leads the nation in scoring (23.1), and his performance actually hurts his average.

​

Wright III is the type of player who thrives at the college level. At just 6-foot-1, the Wilmington, Delaware native is a hard-nose floor general. He scored a season-high 27 points while adding four assists and three rebounds.

​

Offensive insecurities

​

The Sun Devils posted an admirable 76 points on Wednesday, but at an ineffective rate; they shot just 37.8% from the field, almost 20% less than BYU (57.4%). Those splits didn’t improve from beyond the arc either, ASU hit just 7-of-25 3-pointers.

​

Sophomore guard Anthony “Pig” Johnson’s performance personified Wednesday’s proceedings. He scored a team-high 24 points, but he shot 7-of-21 from the field and turned the ball over four times. Johnson was in attack mode as he typically is, but at one point in the second half, he was shooting 3-of-16 from the floor.

​

The lone Sun Devil who played effective basketball for all four minutes was freshman center Massamba Diop. He scored 22 points, converting 8-of-13 shots from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds. After scoring a career-high 20 points against Colorado on Saturday, his aggressive display against BYU set a new bar for the 7-foot-1 big man.

​

The Momentum Issue

​

For years, basketball fans have identified the sport as a “game of runs.” The truism rang true again as the Cougars created havoc and created a lead off the back of the chaos. It started with shot blocking; BYU posted 10 blocks, five of which came courtesy of sophomore forward Abdullah Amed.

​

The defensive intensity expanded to the perimeter, and ASU’s guard failed to put pressure on the rim. Senior guard Moe Odum shot 4-of-11 from the field, and sophomore Noah Meeusen shot just 1-of-8. A flurry of missed shots from the outside led to long rebounds and easy baskets on the other end.

​

Stops on one end of the floor created transition opportunities, and the Cougars posted 31 fast-break points and scored 42 points in the paint by running the break.

​

Wright III tended to lead proceedings on the open floor, driving into the paint and either looking to score or passing out to Sauders and Dybantsa for easy opportunities.

​

The Sun Devils Team-Oriented Style

​

Hurley does have positives to take away from the matchup with a top-10 program in the country. First and foremost is team-first basketball. 18 of ASU’s 28 field goals came off an assist. Odum provided six of those dimes, but the other dozen were shared amongst five other players.

​

The Sun Devils also did their part on the glass, losing the rebounding battle by two boards. Outside of sophomore guard Trevor Best, who played just five minutes, all of Hurley’s players grabbed at least two rebounds.

​

Oddly enough, due to the lack of stops the Maroon and Gold conjured up on Wednesday, it posted more offensive rebounds (20) than defensive rebounds (18). Diop led the way on the offensive glass with five boards, aiding in ASU’s efforts to score 16 second-chance points.

​

After missing the matchup against Colorado, junior forwards Santiago Trouet and Andrija Grbovic both returned for the clash with the Cougars. Trouet contributed 8 points and 4 rebounds, while Grbovic added 6 points and 3 rebounds, providing sorely missed value.

​

When there are positives, however, negatives don’t fall far behind when losing by 28 points. ASU turned the ball over 15 times, with turnovers distributed across the team: Odum and Johnson each had four, while Meeusen contributed three off the bench.

​

The rough waters ahead

​

The gauntlet is here, and the Sun Devils do not appear equipped for what’s ahead. On Saturday, they play host to Kansas State, followed by road trips against No.1 Arizona and subsequently No.7 Houston. Three straight road meetings against top-10 programs seem as unfair a start to the conference slate as any.

​

ASU heads into Saturday’s affair after losing four straight games, making this home meeting with the Wildcats feel like a must-win affair.

​

Kansas State (9-6, 0-2) will be playing with a similar vein of aggression after its 25-point loss to Arizona on Wednesday in Tucson. It also lost to BYU to open Big 12 play, but by just 10 at home.