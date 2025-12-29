Four-star QB Jake Fette gets his first taste of ASU practice in his hometown

When Arizona State arrived in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, the players and coaches were embraced by Latin dancers and a Tony the Tiger Mascot. Head coach Kenny Dillingham was sporting a sombrero and stated his appreciation to the Sun Bowl for a warm welcome.

Yet it was Dillingham’s encounter with four-star freshman quarterback Jake Fette that sparked his excitement as much as any other.

You can feel the coach-player Sun Devil love btwn these two. Jake Feet is a 4⭐️ QB from here in El Paso & w/play for ASU next season, but is going to practice w/the team tomorrow as they prepare to face the Duke Blue Devils in the @TonyTheTigerSB gm. @KennyDillingham @ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/nDTcYHGqCo — El Paso Visuals Deportivos (@ElPasoVisuals) December 28, 2025

Fette, an El Paso native, has been a long-time signee for the Sun Devils, committing in September 2024. During offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo’s press conference on Sunday, he raved about the incoming signal-caller and his talents.

“I mean, we’ve been waiting for probably almost two years now,” Arroyo said Sunday. “Saw Jake down here working out during spring. One of the first guys I saw and had an opportunity to grow a really steady, strong relationship with him and his family.

“A premier player in our eyes that does everything we want.”

The 6-foot-1 quarterback out of Del Valle High School posted incredible numbers over three years as a starting quarterback. As a senior, Fette threw for 2,737 yards, ran for 1,105, and scored 46 total touchdowns in 11 games, leading a 9-2 Del Valle program to a UIL Texas State Championship.

Fette is the No.8 quarterback in the nation and No.106 player in his class, not only for his outstanding dual-threat ability but for his 60:3 touchdown to interception ratio that has Arroyo excited for the future.

“He’s got all the critical traits and mental makeup it takes for that position to be special,” Arroyo said. “So, we’ve hung on there. We’ve had a big fight with some big dogs, as that’s how it goes nowadays with big-time recruiting, and we’ve got a real opportunity to have a special guy back in Tempe.”

Before Fette heads out to Tempe in the spring, he got a chance to practice with the Maroon and Gold for the first time on Sunday in El Paso, giving him a taste of what the upcoming semester is going to bring.

“It was awesome to get him finally out there where we can touch the ball with him,” Arroyo said.

While Fette gets settled into his new threads, the 2025 Sun Devils finalize preparations for a showdown with Duke on New Year’s Eve. The ACC Champs finished the year winning seven of its last 10 games, including a 27-20 overtime victory against No.19 Virginia.

Despite not playing a game since November 28, ASU has remained in season and has been practicing regularly. As part of the upperclassmen’s plan for future endeavors, whether professional or in other programs, the majority of practice time has been spent developing underclassmen.

“We get an extra three to four weeks sometimes to be able to be around our guys and be around some young players. We’re going to play a ton of young guys,” Arroyo stated. “You get 13, 14, 15 extra practices, which in our coaching world is a big deal. That’s practically a spring ball.

“That investment, that time, the ability to see those guys and analyze them to be around, see how they learn, see how they tick, see how they react, is huge in as far of the development of a program.”

Although very few Sun Devil seniors will be suiting up for a clash with the ACC champs, on the offensive side, senior quarterback Jeff Sims will be active and play his final game in college.

Sims posted 1,352 yards in the regular season, going 3-2 in five starts, including the final four games of the season following sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt’s season-ending foot injury.

Sims’s college journey has been tumultuous. After playing for three years at Georgia Tech, an injury-riddled but impressive stint earned him a move to Nebraska. He struggled in the Cornhusker state, as in the 2023 season, Sims played just five games, throwing one touchdown and six interceptions.

Sims, aiming to turn over a new leaf, arrived in Tempe in 202,4, aiming to become a valiant starter for a rebuilding program. That was until Leavitt, a redshirt freshman transfer at the time, lit up practices during Fall Camp and became the full-time starter.

Sims could’ve entered his name in the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season with hopes to be a marquee signal caller, but he decided against that, staying in Tempe knowing he’d be the No.2 option. His story, however, is a valiant one, according to Arroyo, and it is deserving of high praise.

“This is the first time in his career he’s had the same playbook, same coordinator, I think in five years,” Arroyo noted. “Nobody’s come out to work in meetings every day with a great attitude more than Jeff Sims. So, he’s got an opportunity to really put a stamp on his career here in El Paso this weekend and play well and play together and have fun with his team.”

On the defensive side of the coin, coordinator Brian Ward has a tall task ahead; the Blue Devils led the ACC in scoring offense, averaging 34 points per game.

Their offensive catalyst is none other than sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah. The ACC Championship game MVP was explosive all season, leading the conference in passing yards (3,646) and touchdowns (30), while throwing just five interceptions.

“Very poised, (Mensah) understands the offense and makes really good decisions with the football,” Ward said Sunday. “He uses and knows the skill set of his receivers. He’s a guy who doesn’t waste throws. You can tell that he’s coached with certain fundamentals, and he understands coverage. He understands his offensive scheme. He doesn’t force balls, which is why he’s been so efficient, especially in these last five games.”

Ward will be equipping a fresh lineup of players, as a number of the Sun Devils’ defensive starters have declared their intentions to enter the transfer portal or declared for the NFL Draft, as junior cornerback Keith Abney II did. This leaves the defensive side of the ball thin, with numerous players opting out of the contest.

The Maroon and Gold plan for this very circumstance, however, and Ward’s youthful defense is going to be given lots of rope to make plays and experiment.

“Always telling our guys, ‘The one thing you have control of is that you can prepare for your opportunity, you can’t plan for it, and if you continue to prepare when your opportunity comes, then you’re going to take advantage of it,’” Ward said.

“So, we have several guys that are going to have an opportunity to show what they can do and all that training, and when they first started playing football when they were younger, when they get that opportunity, get that opportunity here in the Sun Bowl on the 31st.”

Many ASU players will be suiting up against the Blue Devils. Senior linebacker Jordan Crook is aiming to gain at least eight more tackles to hit 100 on the season, and senior safety Myles “Ghost” Rowser is three solo tackles away from reaching 50 for consecutive seasons. He’d be the only Sun Devil to achieve that feat.

Both outgoing seniors Rowser and Crook have recently entered their names in the 2026 NFL Draft, and although players who are likely to be drafted in early rounds, such as junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, won’t play in the Sun Bowl, Ward acknowledged that these games, particularly against a conference champion, could help their draft stock.

“Those are guys that understand the process,” Ward noted. “They understand the process of Sunday through Saturday, getting ready for games, and those are guys that just don’t take days off.