From patience to power: Landon Hairston’s physical growth sparks breakout

It started small.

Freshman outfielder Landon Hairston came to Arizona State last year with a clear abundance of potential as an athlete, however it seemed his raw strength had yet to develop.

At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, he appeared relatively lanky compared to many of the other larger hitting players on his team, and was a rookie trying to fit in with a lineup that finished first in the conference in total runs, and among the best in home runs.

The excitement of watching his teammates hit the ball out of the yard was exhilarating, but equally so was the frustration of wanting to experience the thrill of the crack of the bat and the sense of exhilaration when the ball disappears from sight into the darkness of night.

Early in the season, that desire almost got the better of him. Hairston experimented with a heavier bat, one belonging to senior first baseman Jacob Tobias, whose sturdier frame outweighed the lean freshman by roughly 30 pounds.

“It’s Tobias’s bat,” he admitted. “It’s not mine. Once I started picking up that bat, then power numbers kind of came.”

Bloomquist was baffled. “I just scratched my head,” he remarked last year. “Man, you’re hitting, okay…why are we changing stuff right now? I don’t know.”

The coach knew the truth: power wasn’t about a heavier bat. It was about timing, approach, and letting the body mature.

“Being a freshman, you want to swing for the fences,” Bloomquist explained. “Sometimes kids think a heavier bat is the answer. It’s not. Landon has a special skill set. He knows his strike zone, and his bat-to-ball skills are phenomenal. The power grows as he gets older and stronger. We don’t need heavier bats to hit home runs.”

And so Hairston learned to wait.

He found his footing in left field. He wasn’t sending balls over the fence yet, but he became a key piece in the lineup, someone who could get on base, force pitchers to work, and set the table for the sluggers behind him. Two hits in his first start. Five hits in a series that helped upset Kansas. Every time he stepped to the plate, he displayed bat-to-ball skills that stood out even among older, stronger teammates.

By the end of the season, his patience and consistency earned him All-Big 12 First Team honors and a Second Team Freshman All-American nod from D1Baseball. He slashed .333/.441/.467 with a .908 OPS, becoming a reliable two-hole hitter over 55 games.

Most importantly, Hairston stayed true to his core. The left-hander walked 12 more times than he struck out, the skill Bloomquist wouldn’t trade for a few extra doubles, something ASU, which hit 124 doubles in 2025, third in the country, didn’t need.

“Landon has a tremendous set of hands and bat-to-ball skills,” Bloomquist noted. “He knows his strike zone at a young age. A heavier bat might work a little, too, but the power comes from growth, strength, and good swings — not swinging someone else’s bat.”

That maturation continued through the offseason. Hairston leaned into strength training under ASU’s renowned coach Ted Henson, adding muscle without sacrificing flexibility or swing mechanics.

“You have to have guys willing to work,” Bloomquist stated. “The best way to throw harder or hit harder is to move iron around. Landon’s no different than anyone else. He’s bought in, and now it’s showing in his swings.”

While ASU still lists him at 195 pounds, Bloomquist observed that he had “put on some good muscle mass,” more evident in his physical presence than in the roster measurements. Through the first eight games, that added strength shows in the quality of his contact.

By the start of the 2026 season, the freshman who once chased homers with impatience has evolved. His swing is smoother, his body stronger, and his confidence palpable. Early games highlight the sophomore’s transformation, including a grand slam against UConn last Tuesday and a double earlier in the same game, his fourth in just four contests.

Hairston keeps his focus on good at-bats rather than flashy results, a lesson learned the hard way as a rookie.

“Last year I was just battling early on,” Hairston noted. “Kind of a scrawny freshman, just trying to keep up with the big guys. Now I’ve seen a couple at-bats, gotten used to it, definitely more comfortable and confident in my ability.”

The statement moment came on a bright afternoon against No. 13 Oklahoma. Hairston’s presence in the lineup is no longer a question; it is a threat. In just two innings, he showcased the growth built over the offseason. In the second inning, with ASU up 3-0, he smoothed back on a high fastball and sent it 432 feet, the longest Sun Devil home run of the season. 107.1 MPH off the bat.

In the third, with two runners on and ASU up ten, he punished a hanging slider for a three-run shot, pushing the lead to 13-2. Hairston’s second and third homers of the season. He had just four total in 2025.

These swings aren’t forced. They aren’t about a heavier bat. They come from comfort, timing, and the controlled power that grows from refining his approach and trusting offseason preparation.

That’s what makes these moments so striking: Hairston will always be a game-changer without them. In the St. John’s series just days earlier, he didn’t notch a single extra-base hit, yet he compiled four hits and four walks over three games, extending innings, wearing down pitchers, and keeping the offense humming. Adding extra-base damage on top of that only magnifies what he brings to the team.

The numbers underscore his rise. Hairston had just one extra-base hit in his first 27 games as a Sun Devil, but over the next 41, he’s racked up 21. Through ASU’s first eight games in 2026, he’s combined a .433 average with a .867 slugging percentage. He’s a leadoff hitter who leads the team in RBIs with 16. And yes, a 1.380 OPS is very, very good, just in case you were wondering.

Hairston’s journey is also a family legacy. His father, Scott Hairston, played 11 years in the major leagues. Expectations ran high even before Landon stepped onto a college field, but he has charted his own course. Bloomquist views a young man balancing talent, patience, and physical growth.

“If he continues to play baseball and be who he is, he’s going to play for a long time,” Bloomquist claimed.

There is still work to be done. Despite the power, consistency remains the benchmark. Flashes like the Oklahoma performance signal a player reaching new heights. His growth trajectory is clear: body, mind, and swing have aligned.

Even now, there’s a balance between desire and discipline. Hairston’s freshman-year impatience drove him to swing heavier bats and chase louder swings. This season, he’s learning to trust the process.

“Just trying to stick to the middle of the field, have good at-bats, put the ball in play,” Hairston stated. “The rest will come.”

The change comes through patience and the confidence instilled by a coaching staff that consistently develops elite hitters — along with what likely feels like a quiet “I told you so” from Bloomquist.

“Being more comfortable with my swing and approach,” Hairston observed earlier this season, “it just feels natural. Last year I was battling, now I’m ready for it.”